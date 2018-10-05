Police Briefs 10-03-2018

Police News

GUILTY VERDICT IN MURDER

A Suffolk Superior Court jury today convicted an East Boston man of murder and other charges for his role in the 2015 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Andres Jaramillo in Revere.

Jurors deliberated for about three days before finding Luis Urbaez, 33, guilty of second-degree murder for killing Jaramillo, armed assault with intent to murder for shooting at but not hitting a second teen, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He faces a mandatory life term at a sentencing hearing next week.

Over the course of about two weeks, Assistant District Attorney Mark Zanini introduced evidence and testimony proving that an associate of Urbaez had been involved in a physical altercation on Jan. 21, 2015. That night and into the early morning of Jan. 22, Urbaez and his associate went looking for this other combatant and found him in a car on Garfield Avenue with Jaramillo at about 2 a.m. Shots were fired from the defendant’s car into the victims’ car, missing the intended target but striking and killing Jaramillo.

The homicide was investigated by the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit with the assistance of Revere Police detectives. Based on their efforts and an extensive presentation to the Suffolk County Grand Jury, Urbaez was indicted for first-degree murder and other offenses in December 2015 and arrested a few days later.

Urbaez’ co-defendant will be tried separately next month.

AniteCetoute was the DA’s assigned victim-witness advocate. Urbaez represented himself at trial with attorney Gregory Barison as stand-by counsel. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

JUVENILE SOUGHT IN ROBBERIES

Revere Police are seeking a 14-year-old who has been accused of two robberies over the last week.

On Sept. 25, the youth set up a time to meet a victim to sell him some vaping cartridges. However, the victim told police that when he met the youth, he took $30 from the man and never gave him any cartridges.

Then, on Sept. 26, the youth was allegedly in a Broadway taco shop and robbed a man sitting at a table. The man had put $20 on the table to pay his bill, and the youth took it. When the man tried to take it back, the youth pulled out a folding knife and brandished it.

The situations are under investigation and police have a suspect in mind.

POLICE ARREST FOURTH SUSPECT

Revere Police arrested the fourth and final suspect in a home invasion incident that happened in February in the Riverside area.

Jordan Wiggins turned himself in to police last week to face charges that include armed robbery and home invasion.

The incident took place on Feb. 9, 2018, and all four men were indicted by a Grand Jury.

ROBBED IN HIS PJ’S

An armed robber allegedly cut a man’s wallet out of his pajamas with a knife around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night at Shirley Avenue.

The man told police he went out for a late-night stroll in his PJ’s. When he got to Costa Park, he was approached by a male with a knife. The man used the knife to cut the man’s flannel pajama bottoms, which opened up the pocket so he could take the wallet.

The victim said there was cash in the wallet.

However, he had no description, no details and declined medical aide.

MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUGS

Revere Police arrested one man on Cummings Avenue Sept. 24 after an apparent fight broke out.

Around 1 a.m., police were called to the scene of what was reported as a large fight in the street. Officers responded and found two parties in a motor vehicle that were in a disagreement. Officers intervened.

In the course of the investigation, they found one man had cocaine packaged for what appeared to be distribution.

Ahkeem Tucker, 23, of Chelsea, was charged with possession to distribute a Class B drug.

ASSAULTED ON THE AVE

A man reported to police on Saturday that he was punched in the face while walking down Shirley Avenue.

Around 5:50 p.m., the man said he was punched by a male party in a white shirt on the street. The assailant fled up the street.

The man had minor injuries, but was taken to the hospital anyway.

