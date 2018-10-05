Obituaries 10-03-2018

Genie Rossetti

Of Saugus, formerly of Revere

Genie (DeTucci) Rossetti of Saugus, formerly of Revere, died on Sept. 28. The beloved wife of Domenic Rossetti of Saugus, formerly of Revere, she was the devoted mother of Carol Mangiero and her husband, David of Hollywood, Fla., Linda Wilson of Revere, Elayne Tulliani and her husband, Joseph of Haverhill, Billy Rossetti of Revere and Domenic Rossetti III of Salt Lake City, UT; cherished grandmother of Nicole Mangiero, Jenna, Thomas and Michael Wilson, Christopher Reynolds and Justin Brown and Brianna Rossetti and loving great grandmother to Wyatt Wilson and guardian to Joey Leach of Florida, formerly of Revere. She was the dear sister of Donald DeTucci and his wife, Sherry of Lynn, Frank DeTucci and his wife, Betty of New Hampshire and the late Raymond DeTucci and Richard DeTucci. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, services are being held privately. Funeral arrangements are by the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Robert McCarrick

Retired manager and assistant director of Revere Parks and Recreation Department

Robert A. McCarrick, formerly of Revere, died on Friday, Sept. 28 at St. Patrick’s Manor, Framingham, following a long battle with Lewey Body Dementia. His funeral was conducted from the Vertuccio& Smith Home for Funerals, Revere, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

“Bob” lived in Revere most of his life until moving to Stoneham 12 years ago. For the last year the family had moved to Wayland.

Bob was an alumnus of both Immaculate Conception Grammar and High School, Class of 1955. He served as both basketball coach and referee at Immaculate Conception School of Revere, Pope John High School of Everett and for Domenic Savio High School of East Boston. He was manager and assistant director for the Revere Department of Parks and Recreation (Youth Programs) for almost 30 years, retiring after 30 years of service. His position encompassed a rapport with the youth he served, not only as their coach but as their mentor as well.

He was an exemplary “Family Man”, thoroughly enjoying time spent with his devoted family.

The beloved husband of 59 years to Eleanor F. (Gaffny) McCarrick. He was the cherished father of Andrew R. McCarrick of Scottsdale, Ariz., Nancy A. Hurley and her husband, Brian of Wayland, John F. McCarrick and his wife, Nancy of Boston and Susan D. Sansone of Belmont; the proud and devoted grandfather of Meghan A. and Katherine R. McCarrick, both of Boston, Ellen M., Lt. Daniel C. Hurley, USN, Caroline E. and Kathleen M. Hurley, all of Wayland and Rachel M. and Hannah E. Sansone, both of Belmont. He was the dear brother to the late Denise J. Robitel, the special uncle to Roy J. Robitel and his wife, Merri A. of Sandwich, New Hampshire, Michael D. Gaffny and his wife, Lucy Gaffny of Andover, Cheryl B. Gaffny-Floyd and her husband, John M. “Mark” Floyd of Georgetown, Kevin Gaffny and his wife, Rosa G. of Danvers and Jill J. Sewell and her late husband, Robert of Saugus. He was also the faithful son to the late Dennis J. McCarrick and Sylvia B. “Tib” (McDonough) McCarrick.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Immaculate Conception School, 127 Winthrop Ave., Revere, MA 02151. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Vittorio “Victor” Gusmano

IBM retiree

Vittorio (Victor) Gusmano of Spring Hill, Fla., passed away to be with the Lord on Sept. 20. He was 74 years old.

Victor enjoyed the ocean (the beach), gardening, cooking, playing the accordion and spending time with his family. He retired from IBM and went back to school to get his college degree. Victor enjoyed traveling and lived in Equador for some time. He will be remembered always and missed greatly by his family and friends.

We look forward to the time we will meet again in the next life, to live with our God and Savior for all eternity.

Victor was born in Sicily on July 9, 1944, the son of the late Carmelo and Maria (Pugliares) Gusmano. He is survived by his wife Karla (Benitez Abad), daughters Lisa Groeneveld and her husband, Joseph of Spring Hill and Laura Button of Land O’ Lakes, sons Vittorio Gusmano and Carmelo Gusmano and his girlfriend, Melissa Harris all of Spring Hill; grandchildren: Lianna Groeneveld, Troy Button, Tylor Button, Isabella Gusmano, Samantha Gusmano and Anthony Gusmano; brothers: Gino Trabucco and his wife, Christine, Roger Trabucco and his wife, Kim and sister, Eda Tieri and her husband, Tony all of Massachusetts and Liliana Cardinale and her husband, Gino of Italy and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass for Vittorio at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 14 Summer St., Saugus on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

–

Frederick ‘Keith’ Brunelle

Handyman for area parishes, 25-year employee of Sears and Roebuck and late member of the Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Frederick J. “Keith” Brunelle who died on Thursday, Sept. 27 at his Amesbury home surrounded by his loving family. He was 85 years old.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue), Revere. Interment will be private.

Keith was born and raised in Revere. He grew up at the family home on Garfield Avenue and was educated in Revere public schools. Like many of Keith’s generation, he had to leave school to help support his family. The selflessness of people like Keith had a much-more profound education and appreciation than many others.

Keith enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He served his country with great honor and dignity and was honorably discharged as a corporal in 1955.

He and his wife, Jane (Sartori) Brunelle married and remained in Revere, where they raised their family. Keith worked for over 25 years at Sears and Roebuck as a maintenance supervisor. He also worked for years as a “Handyman” for many of the area parishes, especially those that his late wife worked for as well.

His heart was always for his family, they were paramount above anything else in life. He was a dedicated father and provider. He was a coach for his children in Revere Little League for several years during their youth. He also was a member of the Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus for about five years and a past member of the VFW Joseph L. Mottolo Post 4524.

His other passion was being with his family and watching Boston sports.

He will always be remembered as a dedicated, loving and supportive father.

He was the devoted husband for 59 years to Jane M. (Sartori) Brunelle, who passed away on Dec. 23, 2016, loving father of Stephen K. Brunelle and his wife, Ellen of Kingston, N.H., Brian Brunelle and his wife, Patricia L. of Peabody, Kathleen M. Brunelle and her wife, Kathy DiFraia of Amesbury and Jacqueline M. DeSpirito and her husband, Michael of Winthrop. He was the cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of three; dear brother of Donald Brunelle of Tequesta, Fla., and the late William, Eugene, Roger, Laurence, Richard Brunelle and Yvonne Flannigan. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the New England Center & Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 84257, Boston, MA 02284-5257.

For more information, visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Florence LaFreniere

Of Revere

Florence R. (Halley) LaFreniere of Revere passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The beloved wife of Francis ‘Chubby” LaFreniere, she was the loving mother of Bernadette Sarno and her husband, Anthony, Lynnette Giangregorio and her husband, Anthony and the late Richard LaFreniere; cherished grandmother of Craig, Anthony, and Ashley Sarno and Nicholas Giangregorio and great grandmother of three great –grandchildren: Joseph, Anthony and Christopher. She was the dear sister of Walter and Doug Halley and Doris Talios and the late Alexander Halley, Sister Mary Dismas, Monica Geehan, Loretta “Sissy”Flahive, John, Herbert, James and Paul Halley and his surviving wife, Mary. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guest book please go to www.vazzafunerals.com.