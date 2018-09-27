Police Briefs 09-26-2018

Police News

HIT SIGN, OUI CHARGE

A Middleton woman has been charged with several crimes after she allegedly drove drunk into the middle of Brown Circle and knocked down the Welcome to Revere sign.

Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Brown Circle and found that a car had driven into the sign. They found a young women there and after an investigation it was determined she had been driving intoxicated. Further investigation showed that an open container of marijuana was in the vehicle, as was an open container of alcohol.

When police attempted to arrest her, she became disorderly.

Kristine Marino, 22, of Middleton, was charged with OUI Liquor, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, negligent operation, open container of marijuana, and an open container of alcohol.

WELL POLISHED BEHAVIOR

A nail salon on Squire Road reported that one of their technicians was assaulted with coffee by a customer who didn’t like the store’s pricing.

On Monday, Sept. 17, around 10:30 a.m., a woman came into the store and wanted them to remove her toenail polish.

They told her the price was $7.

She was outraged and threw a hot cup of coffee on the technician.

Then she fled.

The store wanted to report the matter in case the woman comes back.

B&E CARS

A Saugus man has been arrested for breaking into a car on Gore Road early last Sunday morning.

Around 1:49 a.m., police were called to a home on Gore Road for a man who was lying in a car that didn’t belong to him. Police arrived and were pointed to the car.

Inside they found a man who was allegedly in the process of burglarizing the car.

He was placed under arrest.

Derek Miller, 30, of Saugus, was charged with breaking and entering a car at night to commit a felony.

LONG, SLOW STOP

A Revere livery driver was summonsed after he repeatedly failed to stop for the police on Monday, Sept 17, while driving slowly down Broadway.

He told police that he thought they had to command him over the loudspeaker to stop. Seeing only the siren and blue lights, and hearing no loudspeaker, he decided to keep going.

The matter started around 8 p.m. when officer saw him in traffic failing to move for an ambulance that was struggling to get by. He followed that up by running a stop sign in the Newhall Street area. Officers activated the siren and blue lights, but the man kept going. He stopped at the red light at Cushman and Broadway, but still didn’t pull over.

Taking a left on Broadway, he finally pulled over, but once police got out of the cruiser, he pulled away and continued down Broadway.

That scenario played out for more than a mile down Broadway, with him finally stopping near the Chelsea line.

He said he wasn’t familiar with the laws.

Too bad.

Dia Ibrhim Khalid, 45, of 388 Ocean Ave., was charged with failing to stop for police, unlicensed operation, and failing to yield.

ASSAULTED DISABLED WOMAN

A Chelsea man has been arrested for assaulting a disabled woman who tried to break up a fight last Thursday, Sept. 20.

Around noon on Sept. 20, the victim tried to break up an altercation between her neighbor and her neighbor’s boyfriend. The woman, who is disabled, tried to intervene in the situation.

At some point, the boyfriend got into the victim’s face and allegedly slapped her and pushed her down some stairs.

He was arrested.

Kevin Romero-Solis, 18, of Chelsea, was charged with assault and battery on a disabled person.

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL

Police arrested a Revere man for allegedly driving drunk and falling asleep behind the wheel, causing a crash, on Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to North Shore Road by a witness who said a man had fallen asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a parked car.

Officer investigated and found that the man was allegedly intoxicated, and had fallen asleep as a result.

Leonard Legere, 49, of 28 Gilbert Ave., was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation.

ARREST Report

TUESDAY, SEPT. 18

A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of assault & battery, shoplifting, and the common law crime of interfering with a police officer in the performance of his duty.

Luisyana Martinez de la Rosa, 26, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 20

Michael Amentola, 44, of 18 Jarvis St., was arrested on charges of larceny of property by a single scheme in an amount greater than $1,200.

Kevin F. Romero-Solis, 18, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery upon a person older than 60 causing injury.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 21

Vincent P. Rizzo, 66, of 110 Eliot Rd., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member.

Leonard D. Legere, 49, of 28 Gilbert Ave., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

Darison Cepeda, 22, of Lynn, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended (subsequent offense). He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infractions of improper operation of a motor vehicle and a number-plate violation.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 23

Kristine A. Marino, 22, of Middleton, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. She also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infractions of having an open container of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle and having an open container of an alcoholic beverage while operating a motor vehicle.

Derek M. Miller, 30, of Saugus, was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony.

Revere Police to host Coffee with a Cop Oct. 3

Program offers opportunity to meet local officers, discuss community issues

On Oct. 3, officers from the Revere Police and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Market Basket 275 Squire Road. Please contact Captain Amy O’Hara with questions: aohara@reverepolice.org.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Revere’s neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Police Chief James Guido. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.