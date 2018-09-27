Obituaries 09-26-2018

Irene Deasey

Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea

Irene Deasey of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 24 at the age of 91.

She was the beloved wife of the late John Deasy and her second late husband Antonio Bocchino, devoted mother of Elaine D’Ortona and her husband, Nicholas of Boxford and Joanne Anastasiades and her husband, James of Wakefield; cherished grandmother of John and Jake Anastasiades, dear sister of the late Rose Vigilante, Peter Mazza, Theresa LaTorella, Anthony Mazza, Jenny Maloney, and Eleanor Jarmusik. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, Revere at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Teresa Neikirk

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Teresa A. (Fiore) Neikirk of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 22 surrounded by her loving family. She was 95 years old.

The beloved wife of the late Ross W. Neikirk, she was the loving mother of Gale Malatesta and her husband, Paul and Karen Russo and her husband, Philip; adored grandmother of Lynn Romboli and her husband, Scott and Laura Connolly and her husband, Thomas; cherished great-grandmother of Ryan and Hannah Connolly and Christopher Romboli and caring sister of Lillian Giles, Patricia Doria and the late Mary Campanaro, Lee Mulloy, Dorothy Flammia, Anthony Fiore and Jeanette Ferro. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Anna Fiore and by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will honor Teresa’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, today, Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. Thursday morning before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Teresa’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation of New England, 209 West Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. For guestbook and directions please visit:

www.vazzafunerals.com

–

Peter Palladino

Retired manager of City Hall Pharmacy and proprietor of City Hall Coffee Shop

In fulfillment of his pre-arranged funeral instructions and protocol, Peter A. Palladino received an absolutely private funeral and interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Peter passed on Wednesday, Sept. 19 following a long illness at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital at 72 years of age. He was the last of his siblings.

Born and raised in Revere, he attended Immaculate Conception Grammar School and High School and was a graduating member of Revere High School, Class of 1964. In December of 1965, he joined the U.S. Army and was discharged after two years of service on Dec. 7, 1967.

He returned to school in September of 1968 at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston and was a member of the Class of 1973. Following the death of Peter’s dad, George V. Palladino in January of 1973, Peter and his brother, Albert continued to operate the pharmacy until December of 1993. In the spring of 1995, Peter opened the “City Hall Coffee Shop” and maintained the business until poor health forced him to retire in September of 2012.

He was a long-time member of the Revere Knights of Columbus, Council #179, the Revere Lodge of Elks #1171 and the Revere Loyal Order of the Moose. Throughout the years, the Palladino family, were generous benefactors of the Immaculate Conception Parish Community, the Building Fund for the new church in 1990-1993 and many youth sports teams and programs city-wide.

Peter is survived by his beloved wife and best-friend, Judith L. (Rudolph) Palladino. He was the devoted son of the late George V. and Albertina A. (Lanthier) Palladino, the dear brother to the late Albert O., George V. Palladino, Jr., Charles A. and Marilyn A. Palladino. He is also lovingly survived by many faithful cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please visit www.vertuccioandsrnith.com.

–

Marie Rose Logiudice

Shawmut Bank retiree

Marie Rose Logiudice of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21.

A 38-year employee of Shawmut Bank, she was a graduate of Bryant and Stratton and an avid ballroom dancer.

She was the loving daughter of the late Rocco Sr. and Rose ( Sammartino) Logiudice, devoted sister of Helen Morrissey and her late husband, Jack of East Boston, Frank Logiudice and his late wife, Sheila of Tyngsboro and the late Frances Murano and her surviving husband, Salvatore of East Boston, Philip Logiudice and Rocco Logiudice Jr. and his surviving wife, Rene and is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.

She was the dear companion of Anthony and former wife of the late John F. George.

Funeral arrangements were by the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, Orient Heights, East Boston. Marie was laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com.

–

Lydia Carmody

‘The Anthem Lady’ – known for her fabulous voice

Lydia (Orlandella) Carmody, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 13. She was 89 years old.

Born in Revere, Lydia was a graduate of Revere High School, class of 1947. Known for her fabulous singing voice, Lydia was a soloist at St Anthony’s Church in Revere and other area churches. She also performed at countless weddings and social events.

Lydia’s rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” at major sporting events in the Greater Boston area earned her the moniker “The Anthem Lady.”

She served as Ladies Auxiliary resident at the VFW Mottola Post in 1965.

As a state and national soloist for the VFW, she sang the national anthem at the Centennial Celebration of the Statue of Liberty opening the ceremony.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roger (Doc) Carmody Sr, and her eight siblings, she is survived by her four children: Roger Jr. and his wife, Valerie of Peabody, Dennis, of Boston, Thomas and his wife, Pamela, of Tehachapi, Calif., and Carole Carmody Costa, of West Lake Village, Calif., as well as grandsons, Shane Carmody and Christopher Costa.

Funeral and burial services are being conducted in California and Arizona with a Massachusetts memorial service planned on the North Shore for a later date.

–

Theresa (Ciccone) Broderick

Of Marblehead

Theresa Broderick, 57, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, passed Sunday, September 23, 2018. Theresa was born to John and Nancy (DeSantis) Ciccone on May 12, 1961, in Portland, Maine.

Theresa graduated from Revere High school class of 1979. and earned a degree in Imaging Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology. She then went on to earn her master’s degree in Mathematical Statistics. She married Michael Broderick in 1992, and they resided in Salem, Massachusetts, before settling down in Marblehead. Theresa worked as an engineer at Xerox before raising her children, for whose activities and pursuits she was a constant source of support. She was active in her church and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Michael Broderick; her children, Michael, Gabriel, David, and John; her parents, John and Nancy Ciccone; her brothers John Ciccone III and his wife Liane of Peabody and Eric Ciccone and his wife Amy of Marblehead, as well as her nieces and nephew. Theresa was predeceased by her child, Christian.

Visiting hours will take place on Friday September 28, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home, located at 85 Federal St. Salem, Massachusetts. Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 29, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 15 Hawthorne Blvd, Salem, Massachusetts. Burial will take place following the funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 226 North St, Salem. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.