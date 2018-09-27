News Briefs

The Great Pumpkin Dash 5K Back for Its Fourth Year

The Revere Beach Partnership will play host to the annual Great Pumpkin Dash 5K on Oct. 14. This race is in its fourth year and looking forward to one of its biggest years yet. This race will begin at Kelly’s Roast Beef with the course running to Eliot Circle and back. Any runner that is 21 and over, will receive a free beer courtesy of Lagunitas Brewing Company at the Lagunitas Beer Garden after the race. In addition to the race, this year’s event will feature a costume contest that is fun for all ages! The contest will be held during the race, so runners, be sure to bring your A game!

Revere’s three-mile crescent beach, America’s first public beach, is a beautiful natural resource located in an urban area. Half a century ago, Revere Beach thrived as a recreational hub. Over the years, people stopped coming to Revere Beach, and the beach slid into decline. Realizing that something must be done to save this precious resource, a Revere Beach Citizens Planning charrette was held in 2001. From that charrette, the Revere Beach Partnership was formed.

The Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed in 2001 to carry forth the heritage of Revere Beach as a nearby retreat for New England families; preserve the beach’s unique historic and natural assets and strengthen the beach as an asset to our community by the development of programs and partnerships within the community that further this goal and the overall well-being of our community; to plan and oversee the continued improvement of Revere Beach. The Partnership consists of an executive director, a volunteer Board of Directors, and other volunteers that share a love for Revere Beach.