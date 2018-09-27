Foul Play Not Suspected in Franklin Ave Fire

Fire officials don’t believe the five-alarm fire at 10 Franklin Ave. on Sept. 16 was suspicious, but they also do not yet have a cause.

Fire Chief Chris Bright said the building department would be deciding whether or not to demolish the building.

Bright said Monday that investigators were trying to get back into the building to investigate. But since the roof was collapsed in one section it was difficult to determine a cause.

“The fire seemed to be in the top right of the building between the ceiling and the roof,” Bright said, adding that he believes the damages could be around $5 million.

Capt. Tom Todisco said when firefighters responded to the initial alarm that no fire was showing, just a light haze of smoke at the ceiling on the fourth floor.

The blaze displaced 100 residents. City officials and the Red Cross, as well as CAPIC have helped find housing for the victims.

The Mayor’s office has been taking donations of clothing/shoes, toiletries, non-perishable food items, beverages, blankets, home décor and more.

“We are overwhelmed and gratified by the public’s response to help our residents in need,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “The people of Revere deserve praise for their compassion and support.”

Fire crews from Revere Engine 1, 3, 4, 5 Ladder 1, 2 responded to the scene. Mutual aid also came in from Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Lynn, Malden, Massport, Medford, Somerville, Stoneham and Wakefield. Fire Departments.

Bright believes 10 Franklin Ave., with 36-units was built in the 1970s.