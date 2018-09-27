Firefighters Off-Duty Time Well Spent

Revere firefighters are always busy, but apparently they have used their off-duty time to add to the firefighting family.

For the first time, nine firefighters have become fathers in less than a year.

“I think this is a first. We’re going to have to make more room at the annual Christmas party,” said Fire Chief Chris Bright.

He noted that many of the new fathers joined the department in the last year.

Firefighters Jason Bianchino, Patrick Roosa, Ryan Rizzo, Lt. Michael Conley, Joseph Noll, Robert Belliveau, Nick Buonopane, Lt. Kevin Doherty, and Andrew Dwyer are all fathers to newborns.

There are six girls and three boys in the group.

The proud fathers gathered for a photo in front of one of the department’s fire trucks, holding their children up in the air.

Each baby sported the same onesie with the girls wearing red bows.