A Good Idea

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe is to be congratulated for introducing the motion of installing security cameras at the Harry Della Russo Stadium, and also congratulations go to Ward 6 Councillor Charlie Patch for his request for security cameras at St. Mary’s Fields.

The time of when to think of installing security cameras at public parks is long overdue.

The gang violence in public parks is becoming commonplace in many communities. A resident in Boston noted that his newly renovated neighborhood park cannot be used either during the day or night due to the gang violence.

In Revere, residents have been able to use these parks at all regular hours of the day and night. Councillor Keefe seeks to protect this great asset – the beautiful state-of-the-art Della Russo Stadium – and we’re pleased that his motion received the strong support from the entire Council.

Millions of dollars have been spent to make these public spaces the envy of many surrounding communities. Revere, in fact, has one of the better stadium complexes in the entire region. However, the true investment of taxpayer dollars occurs when these spaces can be used at all reasonable hours. This motion by Keefe and the request by Patch that the St. Mary’s Fields be also considered for the installation of security cameras will go a long way in assuring that this will be a reality.