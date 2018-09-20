Police Briefs 09-19-2018

Police News

BOULDER BASH

Revere Police arrested a Jamaica Plain man on Woods Avenue last Wednesday night, Sept. 12, when he apparently tossed a boulder through his recently estranged friend’s window and tried to enter into the apartment.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded after someone called 9-1-1 and hung up. They found a black scooter idling on the sidewalk and several upset neighbors on the sidewalk. Witnesses said the man on the scooter had come and grabbed a boulder from a neighboring house, then threw it into the window of a first-floor apartment. At that point, the man attempted to crawl into the apartment.

The occupant told police that he knows the man. The man had been at the home earlier, and had been asked to leave due to his behavior. Apparently, he came back with the boulder and smashed the window. He came into the apartment, then fled when police came.

Officers found him hiding nearby.

Reynaldo Cruz, 30, of JP, was charged with breaking and entering in the night for a felony, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

DOUBLE DUTY

A Mountain Avenue man was taken into custody on Saturday night after being charged with two major incidents in the course of one hour.

Around 8:45 p.m., the man was causing a disturbance at D&L Liquors and got into an argument with the clerk there. That resulted in him allegedly punching the clerk in the face and fleeing. Police arrived at the scene and took his identity and summonsed him to court for assault.

Later, around 9:35 p.m., officers were called to Mountain Avenue for a fight.

They found the same man in the middle of the street without a shirt and screaming. He also was trying to punch passing cars and appeared to be under the influence of some substance. After a short time of trying to talk to the man, police began to see that the man was stopping cars and causing major backups. He refused to calm down though, and began banging on a truck and yelling.

That’s when officers moved in for the arrest.

Eddy Torres, 24, of 165 Mountain Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

THAT’S MY (STOLEN) CAR!

A Chelsea man who had reported his car stolen lucked out when he found that his stolen car was driving in front of him on Broadway last Thursday, Sept. 13.

The man reported his car stolen to Chelsea Police early in the morning.

Then, around 8:45 a.m., he was driving north on Broadway into Revere when he noticed that his car was actually being driven in front of him. He began taping it with his cell phone and also called 9-1-1.

He told police his stolen car was driving right in front of him.

When the car got to Broadway and Cushman, it got into an accident and a male and female exited the vehicle and fled to School Street.

The man had it all on video and police followed the clues to find the male nearby.

Daniel McCarthy, 28, of Wilmington, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation, reckless operation, and leaving the scene of personal injury.

KNOCKED OUT IN THE PARKING LOT

Police arrested a Saugus man early Saturday morning after he allegedly knocked out another man in the parking lot behind Volare Restaurant.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to the parking lot between the Hill School and Volare and found a man face down, unconscious, in a pool of blood.

The Saugus man had apparently got into an altercation with the victim and punched him in the face.

The details were sketchy, but police arrested the man for the assault.

The victim was transferred to Mass. General by ambulance, but was going to recover.

William Kennedy III, 28, of Saugus, was charged with assault and battery with serious injury and assault with a dangerous weapon.

FREEDOM OF SPEECH? NOPE

A Malden man was summonsed to court after he got angry at a Registry of Motor Vehicles employee and then threatened to shoot up the place last Monday, Sept. 10.

Around 10:55 a.m., the man was in the RMV and got into a verbal altercation when he didn’t get the answers he wanted. Another customer overheard him say he was going to come back and shoot the place up.

Police were alerted and quickly responded to find the man still there.

He told police he had the Freedom of Speech to say what he wanted, but didn’t plan to do anything.

However, that wasn’t exactly the case in making such threats.

Ranjith Singh Lakshman, 43, of Malden, was charged with making a bomb threat.

