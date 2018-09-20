Obituaries 09-19-2018

Martin ‘Marty’ Millerick

Lincoln Lab Facilities department supervisor

Martin J. ”Marty” Millerick, a longtime resident of Winthrop, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Sept. 11. He was 65 years old.

Martin was born and raised in East Boston’s Jeffries Point section. The well-known family resided on Webster Street for decades and was well associated with the Jeffries Yacht Club. Marty was an alumnus of St. Dominic Savio Boys Preparatory High School in East Boston. Later, he furthered his education at Northeastern University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Marty married Judy R. (Malcolm) Millerick and together they shared 42 years of marriage. The couple resided in Revere and later settled in Winthrop where they raised their family.

Marty worked at Bethlehem Steel Shipyard in East Boston for almost 20 years as a Logistics Supervisor. Due to his nature and love for his family, he worked a second job to further provide for them at Federal Express at Logan International Airport in the Heavy Weight Division for well over 10 years. He later took a position at M.I.T. Lincoln Laboratory. Marty rose to the rank of General Supervisor of the Facilities Department, where he was currently still actively working.

Marty was dealing with some health issues, but was always courageous and optimistic. Some of Marty’s favorite pastimes were being with his children and his brothers. In his younger years, he would often be bouncing on the waters of Boston Harbor and the Islands. He had a fascination for history and enjoyed learning new things and was known best for his intellect and humorous personality. He will be missed by many and remembered as a man always willing to help out a friend.

His very wise and dear mother would often be heard using a quote, “pray for a peaceful death.” Marty’s prayers were answered. He is now in heaven with his parents, brothers and sister.

The devoted son of the late Edward C. Millerick and Imelda (Almond) Millerick, he was the dear husband of Judith R. “Judy” (Malcolm) Millerick, loving father of Robert K. Millerick and Ryan C. Millerick, both of Peabody, Jennifer L. Millerick – Smith and her husband, Frank and Nicole D. Doyle and her husband, Patrick, all of Danvers; cherished brother of Gerard E. Millerick and his wife, Deborah and Peter D. Millerick, all of East Boston and the late Lorraine T. Nazzaro, Edward A. Millerick and Richard J. Millerick; adored grandfather of Lexi N. Millerick, Griffin Doyle, Chase Doyle and an expected Wesley J. Smith. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, loving cousins and many family and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St., Boston, MA 02109 or Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803.

For more information visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Willard Lindquist

Retired machinist at MIT Lincoln Labs

Willard A. Lindquist, age 91, died at The Arbors in Winthrop on Saturday, Sept. 15. He was 91 years old.

The loving husband of Anna J. (Walsh) Lindquist with whom he shared 70 years of marriage, he was born and raised in Revere, the son of the late Willard A. and Alice (Carbone) Lindquist.

Willard was a machinist for Lincoln Labs at MIT before his retirement and a World War II US Navy veteran. He enjoyed skiing, swimming and was a stock market junkie.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Lindquist leaves two granchildren, Patrick and Danielle Lindquist of Saugus; one sister, Barbara (Lindquist) Wentworth of Peabody and a daughter-in-law, Francene (Hurley) Lindquist of Saugus. He was predeceased by his son, Willard A. Lindquist, III and one brother, Kenneth Lindquist.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus today, Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Willard’s name may be made to the Willard A. Lindquist Scholarship @ Saugus High School, c/o 7 Overlea Ave., Saugus, MA 01906. For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.

–

Michael Dellofano

Former supervisor in Chelsea’s ‘Rag Shop District’

Michael Dellofarno, a longtime resident of Revere, formerly of East Boston, died on Monday, Sept. 10 at the Chestnut Woods Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Saugus after a brief illness. He was 97 years old.

Michael was born and raised in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1939. He began a long career that spanned over 50 years in Chelsea’s “Rag Shop” district. Michael was fiercely independent and lived on his own. He had a very active lifestyle, enjoyed current events and would often inform his nieces of what was going on in the world.

He was an avid sports fan, especially of our local sports teams. He got great pleasure in his younger years, frequenting the Wonderland Dog Track and Suffolk Downs.

His family loved him for his humble nature and easy going ways. He loved being with his family for gatherings and they loved him, especially watching him indulge in his “sweets.”

He was the devoted and faithful husband of the late Olga (Lena) Dellorfano, the dear brother of the late Catherine McPhee, Josephine DiStefano and Carmine Dellorfano, the cherished uncle of Mary Hart of East Greenwich, R.I., Joann DiStefano of Saugus, Valarie A. Stevens of Lynn, Dolores DiStefano of Revere, Gail Sullivan of Middletown, RI and Victoria Stevens of Lynn. He is also lovingly survived by many grandnieces, grandnephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Chestnut Woods Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Patients Activities Fund, 73 Chestnut St., Saugus, MA 01906. For more information, visit ww.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Ernest Dascoli

Of Revere

Ernest Dascoli of Revere passed away at the age of 91 on Sept. 13.

He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa (DeMaio) Dascoli, devoted father of Ernest Dascoli and his wife, Celeste of Andover, Deborah Karl of Revere and Denise Colometo and her husband, Anthony of Stoneham and the late Kathleen LeChance; cherished grandfather of 10 and adoring great grandfather of 11. He was the dear brother of the late Vera Dascoli and his surviving brother, Joseph Dascoli and is also survived by many loving family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501, St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 35105-1905. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.