Letters to the Editor

Thank you to co-sponsor

Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Revere Housing Authority’s Executive Director, Board of Commissioners and staff, we would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to our co-sponsor, MGH/WIC Program and Gisabel Barbosa-Horta and the following sponsors who contributed to making our Summer Kickoff Event held on Aug. 9 for RHA tenants a huge success.

Among those who helped are Revere Police Department, in particular Officers Lauria, Singer, and Salvati; Andrew D’Angelo of Building Pathways Boston; Revere Summer USDA Food Program in particular Donna Gigliello and Pauline Lyons, Adriana Jiminez of Family and Children Services of Lynn; Kate Hupp of GLYSS/GAFC Programming; Silvia Chiang of MGH Revere Cares; Tatiana Mesa of HAVEN; Ming Sun of MGH Community Health Associates; Lucia Enriquez of the Neighborhood Developers; Jean Granick and Hugo of Cambridge Health Alliance; Romina Wilmot of Vitra Health’s Adult Family Care Program; Curious Creatures; The Revere Farmers Market; and Harley Davidson of Revere Chapter #3905 and LOH of Harley; and the Point of Pines Yacht Club for their generous donation. We also would like to acknowledge DJ Alan Labella for providing fun and entertainment and Louise Viarella for singing our National Anthem. Thank you all so much for your time and effort towards making the day enjoyable for our residents.

Revere Housing

Authority Staff

THANK YOU REVERE, TREASURER GOLDBERG

Dear Editor:

Thank you for your Sept. 14 article “Goldberg Announces Revere Receives $594K in Principal Forgiveness Funds for Water Projects.” We commend State Treasurer Goldberg and the City of Revere for working together to fund the removal of an estimated 600 lead service lines in the city.

Lead impairs how our children learn, grow, and behave– even at low levels, it can cause behavior problems, lower IQ, and hyperactivity. Lead has even been linked to damaging children’s central and peripheral nervous systems. And wherever there is lead, there is a threat of contamination. Service lines are the pipes that bring water from the main in the street into our homes.

When service lines are made of lead, they are the largest single source of drinking water contamination.

That’s why Treasurer Goldberg and Revere’s effort to replace these lead service lines is so important to public health.

Unfortunately, tests are confirming lead in other places as well – including our schools and pre-schools. So let’s build on this progress and work together to “get the lead out” of drinking water across the Commonwealth. Our children’s health depends on it.

Sincerely,

Emma Dietz,

Clean Water Associate Environment Massachusetts