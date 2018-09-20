City Council Passes Motion by Powers on Overdevelopment

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers was pleased to see the City Council approve his motion Monday night to limit overdevelopment at the boatyard at the corner of Mills and Thayer Avenues.

The motion, which was earlier approved by the Planning Board and the Sub-Committee on Zoning, will prevent large-scale development on that site.

“The entire Riverside area is zoned to allow single-family homes, with the exception of the boatyard,” said Powers. “The boatyard has long been a concern among neighbors in that area, with regard to overdevelopment. Neighbors have rejected similar proposals for apartments and condominiums.”

According to Powers, the zoning change will allow for the development of single-family homes, the continued use as a boatyard, and several other uses.