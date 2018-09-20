Century 21 North East Welcomes New Hire and Merger from Revere

Century 21 North East, the fastest growing Century 21 in the United States, has announced that it has completed the merger of DiLorenzo Realty on Revere Beach in Revere, MA. This new acquisition opens the doors to an abundance of new real estate opportunities in the Revere area, where Century 21 North East already has the #1 market share.

Century 21 North East will be maintaining the DiLorenzo Realty address at 449 Revere Beach Boulevard in Revere, MA.

DiLorenzo Realty was owned by Jodi DiLorenzo. Jodi has been a licensed real estate agent in Massachusetts for 29 years where she has been ranked as one of the top 1% of agents in Revere. James D’Amico, CEO and President of Century 21 North East says, “Jodi has worked in the Revere market for many years and we are honored to be her choice in deciding who to partner the future of her business with!”

Over the past 12 months, Century 21 North East has experienced tremendous growth and new faces to the business by adding more than 100 new agents to the company, 14 of which come from DiLorenzo Realty as well as a new Sales Manager, Sophia Ricci, who is also from Revere. The company has also expanded out of MA, NH, and ME by adding a Cranston, RI office to the mix.

With this new addition to Century 21 North East, the company will only continue to expand to reach more home buyers and new agents for the future.

Century 21 North East was established in 1994, serving buyers and sellers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Century 21 North East owns and operates over 42 offices with over 700 agents. With experienced real estate agents, professional loan advisers and support staff, along with innovative marketing programs designed to help customers find, list, sell and finance residential, investment, and commercial real estate, Century 21 North East is the one-stop shop for all of New England’s real estate needs.