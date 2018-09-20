A Somber Ceremony

The annual Revere Beach Memorial was held on Sunday night at the Reinstein Bandstand. This moving ceremony of remembering the 160 residents lost to drug addiction again this year had more new faces in the crowd. This is a powerful statement, but we still have a long way to go before this scourge is eradicted for our youth.

Many of these victims started out as promising athletes, but became hooked on prescription opioids.

What the answer is never simple.

However, the first step has been taken in not prescribing opioids readily.

Outside of stemming the ease of prescription opioid and making tougher prison sentences for those who sell these pills of death, we can only pray that this societal ill can be stemmed