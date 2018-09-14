Sports 09-12-2018

RhS sports Roundup

RHS football team hosts Marblehead

The Revere High football team will host Marblehead this Friday evening in its home opener of the 2018 season at Harry Della Russo Stadium. Kick-off is set for 6:30p.m.

The Patriots are coming off a 29-6 loss at Gloucester in the season-opener last week that was much-closer than the final score might indicate.

Revere grabbed a 6-0 lead shortly into the second period with a 65-yard drive that culminated with a 40-yard scoring strike from sophomore quarterback Calvin Boudreau to Eric Bua.

However, the lead proved short-lived. The Gloucester offense counterpunched with a long drive of its own before the end of the half to even matters at 6-6 at the intermission.

The Fishermen moved out to a 14-6 advantage in the third period, but the Patriots responded with a drive deep into Gloucester territory in a bid to tie the contest early in the fourth quarter.

However, an attempt by Boudreau to thread the needle resulted in an interception that was returned by the Fisherman defensive back to the Revere 30. Gloucester punched it in from there and then added a meaningless score with a minute to play for the 29-6 finale.

Despite the loss, RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli saw a number of positive aspects to his team’s performance.

“Despite that pick, Calvin (Boudreau) was solid for us,” said Cicatelli of his sophomore signal-caller, who was 9-for-12 on the night for 122 yards. “Calvin showed a lot of poise in the pocket and has improved tremendously over last year.”

Boudreau distributed the ball nicely, with James Furlong (three receptions for 65 yards), Jonathan Murphy, and Bua among his favorite targets.

Senior captain and running back Darius McNeil was what Cicatelli termed “our workhorse” all night, picking up 103 yards on 13 carries.

“We did a lot of good things on offense that bode well for the future if we can continue to improve,” noted Cicatelli.

Defensive end Mazer Ali earned his coach’s plaudits on the other side of the ball. “Mazer was a force for us,” said Cicatelli of his sophomore D-lineman, who led the team with eight tackles.

Furlong also was a key defensive player from his outside linebacker post with six tackles.

Sophomore Ryan Riazi showed promise in the kicking game, booting well on both kick offs and punts. “Ryan played a big role for us,” said Cicatelli. “Although his PAT attempt went wide, he will be a key performer for us throughout the season.”

The Patriots should expect a strong battle from the visiting Magicians Friday night. Marblehead crushed Triton, 55-0, in its season-opener and features a pair of strong performers in the backfield in Tim Cronin (178 yards and four touchdowns) and Chris Garry.

From The Mayor’s Office

2018-2019 Revere Parks and Rec programming

By Mayor Brian Arrigo and Michael Hinojosa, Parks and Rec Director

The summer of 2018 was one to remember for the Revere Parks & Recreation Department and the City of Revere. Thank you to each and every resident who attended our events and participated in our programs. We hope everyone enjoyed our offerings over the past few months and made some lasting memories.

As we transition into the next season, we want to take a moment and share all of our programming highlights for the upcoming school year. This article does not list all of the fall and winter programs offered by Revere Parks &Recreation, please visit RevereRec.org to view the whole catalog.

Open Gym

In FY18, the Parks & Recreation Department launched an Open Gym program for Revere middle and high school students providing them with free access to an indoor sports facility during the winter. This monthly program, attracted dozens of Revere kids each session, easily becoming one of our most popular programs.

This past July, our FY19 budget included funding for an expansion of this monthly Open Gym program, enabling us to operate on a weekly schedule. Times and dates for our open gyms will not be consistent, but the department will be hosting an Open Gym night every 7-10 days from October through May for any Revere resident in 6th – 12th grade. Open Gym scheduling will be flexible so that it can adapt to city and school department events to maximize opportunities for children and teens to attend. Those interested in the Open Gym program are encouraged to follow the department on Twitter and sign-up for the weekly newsletter via RevereRec.org

Fall & Winter Basketball

Our department’s Annual Winter Basketball Program is not only returning but it is expanding. This year we are hosting a separate Fall League that will precede our normal November start time. Those interested in playing in either the Fall or Winter League should contact our department at RevereRec@Revere.org or (781) 286-8190 to enroll or learn more.

Video Game Club

Last year the department renovated some rooms at the Youth Center create a Teen Center capable of hosting programs for Revere residents in middle and high school. This school year, the Teen Center will re-open with a Monday-Thursday Video Game Club. Any Revere resident in 5th-9th grade can come by afterschool at 150 Beach Street until 6:00 p.m. The Teen Center and Video Game Club will be in operation October through April to provide children with a free indoor afterschool activity during the winter.

Kids Night Out

Kids Night Out is offered on the 2nd Friday of every month from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Youth Center on Beach Street. Parents, take advantage of the time while your child enjoys games, crafts, pizza, and more! Any Revere resident in Kindergarten-6th grade is eligible to attend.

Steam Lab (NEW)

Our new afterschool STEAM Lab is a great activity for young Revere residents interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. Open to anyone in 2nd – 7th grade, this class will feature a fun new project every week relative to these subjects. The program will take place on Wednesdays, running from September through March at the Youth Center on Beach Street.

Learn to Skate (NEW)

In addition to the many programs offered by Ms. Sally, we will be increasing our offerings to residents ages 2-6 this year with our new Learn to Skate program. We partnered with FMC Ice Sports at the Cronin Hockey Rink in Revere to offer beginner or intermediate lessons to those interested in learning how to skate. This program will run September-November with sessions available on Saturday & Sunday.

Special Events:

Touch-A-Truck (9/16)

Screamfest Field Trip (10/20)

Glow in the Dark Run at Harry Della Russo Stadium (10/27)

City of Revere Fright Night (10/28)

Flag Football Tournament (11/25)

City of Revere Tree Lighting (12/1)

Paint and Skate (2/8)

Character Breakfast (2/18)

Public Skating (4/12)

Financial Aid Available

Our administration and Parks & Recreation Department diligently to ensure all of our Revere families and children have access to our programs and facilities; which is why we offer financial aid for our programming to those in need. If you’re interested in any of these programs but are concerned about cost, please stop by the Youth Center on Beach Street to pick-up a confidential financial aid application.

As a friendly reminder, keep in mind that this is ultimately your parks and rec department (the people of Revere) and we are here to serve you. The purpose of our department is to ensure Revere continues to be a great place to live, work, and play. We strongly welcome and encourage any feedback or ideas you have to help us improve. Thank you all for your continuous support, we look forward to seeing each and every one of you at our events and programs in the upcoming months.

Kimberly Wabik, ‘The Machine’ set for pro boxing debut Nov. 21

By Cary Shuman

By day, Kimberly Wabik of Revere is a licensed clinical social worker who does individual counseling at North Suffolk Mental Association. But at night, Wabik turns in to “The Machine,” a highly ranked boxer known for her machine-like flurry of punches against opponents inside the ring.

Sixteen times during her amateur career, Wabik’s powerful punching produced a knockout. She has been a regional and national amateur champion.

But now the 32-year-old Wabik is taking a big step in the world of professional boxing. She will make her pro debut on Nov. 21 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, N.H.

As is the case with most first-time professional boxers, Wabik’s income from the fight will depend on the number of tickets that she and her team sell. She is hoping that many of her friends and colleagues will be there for her bout against Liz Humphries of Springfield, an opponent she battled against as an amateur.

Wabik, who began boxing seven years ago, has been training at John Ruiz’s Quietman Sports Gym in Medford. She says she is ready to turn professional.

“I want to be the best and I want to continue to get better and I want to win a title,” said Wabik, who grew up in Washington, D.C. and was a figure skater in her youth.

Wabik came to the Boston area in 2010 to study at Lesley University where she received a degree in Human Services. She also holds a Master’s degree in Social Work from Simmons College.

“I really like my job at North Suffolk,” she said. “It’s a good place to work and I like the people, and I like helping people.”

Wabik is in training under the tutelage of her coach and manager, Eddie Ford.

“Eddie makes me work hard every day,” said Wabik. “He really pushes me and is helping get ready for my pro debut.”

Wabik, who is 5-foot-4 and competes in the 135-pound lightweight division, has been sparring against male fighters during her workouts. She said she understands the dangers of a sport as physical and contact-inducing as boxing.

“I know there’s always that injury factor and it’s a real thing, and there can be one punch and it can end you career, so the No. 1 thing I have learned from Eddie is that I have to protect myself at all times.”

Wabik will fight in four 2-minute rounds in her pro debut. She will carry her nickname proudly in to the ring.

“That’s my best thing – I never stop punching. “That’s why they call me “The Machine,” because I punch from when the bell rings to when the bell rings again.”

Ford said Wabik had two previous opportunities to turn pro, but both opponents backed out before the fight.

“We’re ready to go pro,” said Ford, a Revere resident. “Kim jut beat a three-time national champion and she’s looking great in sparring sessions. She’s a tough competitor.”