Police Briefs 09-12-2018

SHOTS FIRED ON CONSTITUTION AVE.

Revere Police are investigating several shots fired in the area of Constitution Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Around 10 p.m., police were called for reports of about five or six shots heard by neighbors outside. Police investigated and didn’t find any evidence immediately. However, a little later police were called when a woman found a bullet hole in her car and her tire had been flattened. That led to them locating a lead slug in the vicinity of that car that is believed to be from the shooting incident.

During the next morning, detectives followed up on the case and found several .45 calibre shell casings in the area where shots were reported.

The matter is being followed up.

HEAD ON COLLISION, UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUGS

A Florence Avenue man is being charged with operating under the influence of drugs after going head on into a driving school vehicle on Cushman Avenue last Monday, Sept. 3.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 3, witnesses reported that a man was driving erratically on Sargent Street and Cushman Avenue. They reported, and police found, that the man had crossed the yellow line and gone head-on into a grey Honda that served as a training vehicle for a local driving school.

Following that, he hit another car that had driven up on the sidewalk to avoid him, and then he came to rest by hitting a tree.

Revere Fire responded and treated the man.

Police found him unresponsive and had to break the window to get him out of the car and put the car safely into park.

The man was transferred to the hospital and charged.

Daniel Orellana, 52, of 33 Florence Ave., was charged with operating under the influence of drugs after a suspended license for OUI, operating recklessly, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and a marked-lane violation.

CHASE TO WINTHROP AND BACK

A Roxbury woman was arrested on numerous charges after she led Revere and Winthrop Police on a very visible chase through the two communities Sunday night.

Around 9:53 p.m., polie were doing enforcement on Bennington Street when a car passed them at a high rate of speed and continued to Revere Beach erratically, headed into Winthrop. Police pursued the vehicle and saw a passenger throw things out the window. They trailed them through Winthrop, drawing much attention, and then back into Revere with great police presence.

On Endicott Avenue, the vehicle stopped and two individuals bailed from the car and fled.

One person got away, but another was caught in a backyard.

Dana McCoullum, 18, of Roxbury, was charged with unlicensed operation, person under 21 possessing liquor, negligent operation, speeding, a marked-lanes violation, failing to signal, failing to stop for police, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

BROUGHT BACK FOR JUSTICE

Revere Police have brought back two men to Massachusetts, one from California and one from New York, to face charges for a violent home invasion that occurred on Whitin Avenue in February.

Three of the individuals were recently indicted for the invasion in Suffolk Superior Court. They were charged with crimes for invading the home with a gun, bolt cutters and a machete for the purpose of robbing and intimidating the victim.

Revere detectives travelled to Oakland, Calif., to bring back Matthew Striggles, and to New York to bring back London Berry. They are still working on the third subject.

“It’s very good work here,” said Capt. Amy O’Hara. “They travelled to New York and Oakland to apprehend these subjects and bring them back to Massachusetts.”

BANK ROBBER GETS FIVE YEARS

A Woburn man was sentenced to five years last week for his role in robbing the East Boston Savings Bank on Squire Road last November and fleeing into Boston.

Stephen Spolidoro, of Woburn, got five to six years in jail for the crime. He was prosecuted by ADA Cascione.

In Nov. 2017, Spolidoro robbed the bank and then fled under police pursuit. Officers tracked him into Boston where he was discovered hiding in a Port-a-Potty near the Museum of Science.

ROAD RAGE ON NORTH SHORE RD.

A Lynn woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman while in traffic on North Shore Road last Friday.

Around 7:22 a.m., both women were travelling southbound on North Shore Road when the victim noticed a car behind her driving aggressively and cutting her off several times.

The female driver yelled obscenities out the window and threw change and a water bottle out the window to hit her.

Kayla Watson-Luciano, 21, of Lynn, was charged with assault and battery to intimidate.

PUNCHED AND SPIT ON FOR NO REASON

A taxi cab driver reported being spat upon and punched in the face by another driver for unknown reasons after dropping his child off for school at the Beachmont School last Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Around 8 a.m., the driver said he had just dropped his child off at the Beachmont School when he noticed a car behind him driving erratically and honking his horn at him. He stopped the cab and the other driver approached the car. As he got out, the other man spit in his face and then punched him in the face, knocking the victim to the ground.

As the suspect drove away, the victim got a good description of the car and the man.

Police were able to identify the driver and he was charged. They have not identified any sort of motive yet.

Alex Cataldo, 47, of 67 Furness St., was charged with two counts of assault and battery.

BREAKING INTO CARS

A Lynn woman has been charged with several counts of breaking into cars on Sunday afternoon.

Police started getting calls for a woman breaking into cars on the Malden/Revere line around 5:30 p.m. Later, victims on Washington Avenue called and were chasing the suspect. The suspect had taken a purse out of the car and dropped it in the pursuit.

Malden Police also reported several car breaks on their side of the line, all with the same female suspect.

Shortly after, a Revere officer patrolling the Overlook Ridge area saw a woman fitting the description cross the street.

The woman had been identified previously by name, and the woman police had detained was the same woman.

Teanisa Marie Dunbar, 36, of Lynn was charged with one warrant, receiving stolen property, and four counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle during the day for a felony.

ARREST Report

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

Christopher R. Wiggins, 32, of Roxbury, was arrested on a charge of failing to stop for a police officer.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

Stephen J. DePatto, 30, of 68 Asti Ave., was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and drinking alcohol in public in violation of the city ordinance.

Paula Margaret Clark, 53, of 770 Revere Beach Parkway, was arrested on charges of shoplifting, resisting arrest, two counts of assault and battery, and two counts of assault and battery upon a police officer.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 2

Edward Salvator Mitrano, 62, of Malden, was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 4

Carmelo Scoppettuolo, 52, of 285 Sargent St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended (subsequent offense).

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

Martisse Johnson, 31, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting (second offense).

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

Thomas Roarke, 57, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Cristian A. Carcamo, 25, of East Boston, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, a number plate violation, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Jorge A. Almendarez, 58, of 96 Reservoir Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

Norvin V. Hernandez-Paz, 20, of Everett, was arrested on a charge of rude and disorderly conduct in violation of the city ordinance.

Teanisa Marie Dunbar, 36, of Lynn, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on charges of receiving stolen property in an amount under $1,200 and four counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle in the daytime with the intent to commit a felony.

Dana McCollum, 18, of Roxbury, was arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, being a minor in possession of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for a police officer, and two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon. She also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infractions of speeding, a marked-lanes violation, and failing to stop for a traffic control signal.

Gov. Baker proposes reforms to protect public from dangerous individuals

Gov. Charlie Baker filed legislation that will provide law enforcement and prosecutors with additional tools to prosecute people who repeatedly break the law. The reforms put forth in today’s legislation include expanding the list of offenses that can provide grounds for a dangerousness hearing and closing certain loopholes at the start and end of the criminal process that currently limit or prevent effective action to address legitimate safety concerns.

“Recent tragedies have demonstrated the tremendous damage that can occur when our criminal justice system fails to identify and detain dangerous people charged with serious crimes,” said Governor Baker. “The alarming frequency of these events confirmed for us that we need to fix a broken law, so we worked closely with law enforcement, district attorneys and victims advocacy groups across the Commonwealth and consulted with the courts to develop this proposal to do a better job of protecting Massachusetts communities from dangerous defendants.”

The governor’s legislation strengthens the ability of judges to enforce the conditions of pre-trial release by empowering police to detain people who they observe violating court-ordered release conditions; current law does not allow this, and instead requires a court to first issue a warrant.

“Far too often, there are few consequences for defendants who violate the conditions of a court issued release,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “This legislation will empower police officers with the tools they need to protect their communities and hold until trial defendants who pose a continuing danger to our communities.”