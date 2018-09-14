Obituaries 09-12-2018

Mary Squibb

Of Revere

Mary Squibb of Revere passed away on Sept. 9 at the age of 101.

The beloved wife of the late John C. Squibb, she was the adoring daughter of the late Alfonso Moschella and Concetta (D’Argenio), devoted mother of John W. Squibb and his wife, Marsha of Middleton, cherished grandmother of Courtney Squibb, dear sister of Anthony Moschella and his wife, Anna of Melrose, and the late Michael Moschella, Rose Brown, Gerard Moschella, Joseph Moschella, Jean Rizzo, Louise Russo, and Rita Ferullo. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Thursday, Sept. 13, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pethhaven Lane, Augusta, ME 04330. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Elizabeth Chamberland

Retiree of the former Watson Mailing of Everett

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, Sept. 15 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a Memorial Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 3:15 p.m. for Elizabeth Chamberland who passed after a valiant and lengthy battle with metastatic brain cancer on Thursday, Sept. 6, at her Revere residence. She was 64 years old. Interment will be held privately.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she attended Chelsea Schools and also attended Chelsea High School.

She spent several years in Everett before moving to Revere 11 years ago. Most of her career was as a clerical worker and as a waitress in several local restaurants. Toward the end of her working career, she spent some seven years as a clerk for the former Watson Mailing Co. of Everett.

The cherished mother of Scott R. Bergeron and his companion, Luke Yin of McKinney, Texas, she was the beloved daughter of the late Josephine M. (Ponce-Pansewicz) Davis and her late husband, Richard Davis, the devoted sister of Bernadette M. Bishop and her husband, Peter of Lynn, Jean-Marie DeIeso of East Boston, Leonard A. Chamberland, Jr. and his wife, Aldene of Cheshire, Connecticut, Debra Chamberland of Saugus, Catherine L. Holden and her husband, Scott A., of Peabody, Richard Chamberland and his wife, Kim of Milford, Ohio and the late Doreen Dowgos and her late husband, Russell. She was the proud and adored aunt to Jeffrey, Robert, Kerri, Chanelle, Amanda, Cynthia, Joshua, Andrew, Samantha, Cameron E. and Dylan R., and the grand-aunt of seven nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center, 25 Winthrop Ave. Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Frank Sbrizza

Lifelong Revere resident

Frank Sbrizza, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on Sept. 7 at the age of 87.

Frank proudly served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was the beloved husband of the late Joan (Casey) Sbrizza, loving son of the late John Sbrizza and Mary (Trecharici); devoted father of Pamela S. Canavan, Stephanie M Fleming and her husband, Donald, Brian Roby and his wife, Doreen, and James Roby; cherished grandfather of Paul Joseph, Brittany, Ashley, Jennifer and Kayla and adoring great grandfather of seven. He was the dear brother of John Sbrizza Jr., Rita Hess and the late Louis J. Sbrizza and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral , 128 Revere St, Revere, on Friday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Craig Trolia

Funeral director in Houston, Texas

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Friday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) Revere for Craig M. Trolia, a native of Revere, who passed unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 23, at his Lynn residence. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted and interment will be private. He was 48 years old.

Born and raised in Revere, he was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1988. Craig lived in the city for over 25 years, spending about seven years in Houston, Texas while attending the Texas-MacAllister Institute of Texas in Funeral Directing & Embalming. After receiving his registration, he worked for firms in and around Houston, Texas. Craig lived in Lynn for the past three years.

The beloved son of John C. Mantia Jr. “Jack” of Revere and the late Angela M. (Troila) Mantia, he was the cherished brother of Lisa Richards of Braintree, Scott Enman of Wisconsin, Nicole M. Enman of Weymouth, Diane M. Shedd of Revere and Dina G. Mantia of Amesbury. He is also lovingly survived by his devoted companion, Stephanie Gilbert of Concord and by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your favorite charity.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Louis John Pescatore, Jr.

Of Andover

Louis John Pescatore, Jr. of Andover died on Sept. 5 at the age of 82.

Louis, who proudly served his country in the United States Army, was the beloved husband of the late Eileen Marie (Paglierani).

Born and raised in the North End of Boston to the late Louis J Pescatore Sr. and Nicoleta (D’Angelo), he was the loving father of Ronald L. Pescatore and his wife, Kathleen of Revere, Janine M. Pescatore of Amherst, N.H. and Gary J. Pescatore and his wife, Teresa of Andover; dear brother of Janet Rago and her late husband, Richard of Cape Cod, Albert Pescatore of Winthrop, and the late Irene Pittori and her late husband, Angelo “Beansie” and the cherished grandfather of Olivia and Noah of Andover. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Reid Sacco Cancer Fund, ECCF/ Reid Sacco AYA Cancer Fund, 175 Andover St., Suite 101, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Bruno Byron

A loving man with a big heart

Bruno A. Byron of Revere died on Sept. 3 at the age of 77.

Bruno was born in Geada Italy on Aug. 27, 1941, and lived a great life. He was a devoted father with a big heart, but once in a while had that Italian temper if he had to use it. He worked as a landscaper at Tufts college for many years, and also had a true passion for photography. Bruno truly was a loving man who also adored animals. He will be missed by his family.

The devoted son of the late Byron and Mary (Patalano) of Italy, he was the loving father of Andrea Byron of Haverhill and Andrea’s mother, Sandra Gallagher, dear brother of Alex Byron and Catherine and the Late Vincent Byron and Mary.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Bruno’s memory to ASPCA, 424 East 92nd St., New York, NY 10128. Graveside service was held on Monday, Sept. 10 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For guest book.please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Anthony Mambuca

June 15, 1970 — Sept. 8, 2018

Anthony J. “Tony” Mambuca, after a valiant fight with cancer, passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Sept. 8. He was 48 years old.

Born in Everett and raised in Revere, he was the beloved son of Marylyn E. (Bellissimo) Mambuca and the late James L. Mambuca. Anthony graduated from St. Dominic Savio High School in 1988. He continued his education at Wentworth Institute in Boston pursuing studies in architecture. On graduation he was conferred a degree of bachelor of science. Anthony was most recently employed with the Mass. Secretary of State Office as an information technology, (IT) Specialist.

He married Carolyn Anne Mills and has resided in Lynn for the past 14 years raising their son. Anthony was a former Boy Scout and received BSA’s highest rank of Eagle Scout. He enjoyed scouting and shared that interest with his young son. Tony was very active with Lynn Boy Scout Troop 80 and has served for several years as troop Assistant Scoutmaster. He enjoyed his free time Internet Gaming, joining friends online sharing adventure and strategy games. He is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Carolyn Anne Mills and his loving son, Nicholas J. Mambuca, both at home in Lynn. He was the loving son of Marylyn E. Mambuca of Danvers and the late James L. Mambuca, dear brother of Julie Downey and her husband, Kenneth of Malden; loving grandson of Rose (D’Amore) Mambuca of East Boston and the late Dominic Mambuca, the late Vincent and Ida (Bonaccorso) Bellissimo; cherished uncle of Jillian, Jared, Jianna and Jaidan Downey. He is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, on Friday Sept. 14, from 4 to 7:15 p.m. Services of remembrance and prayers will commence at 7:30 p.m. Graveside services on Saturday, September 22, (Next Week) at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park., 185 Lake St., Peabody at 11 a.m. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery entrance at 10:45 a.m.

Donations: Should friends desire, contributions in Anthony’s memory may be made to Lynn Boy Scout Troop 80, c/o Christina Machado S.A., Eastern Bank, 112 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901

Arrangements entrusted to Anthony Memorial – Frank A. Welsh & Sons

–

Carol Morgan

Lifelong Beachmont resident

Carol Morgan, a lifelong resident of Beachmont, Revere, passed away on Sept. 5.

Carol proudly worked for many years at the Community Family in Everett.

The beloved daughter of the late Harry Morgan and Angelina (Cataldo), she was the adoring sister of Patricia D’Amico and her husband, Anthony of Revere, devoted aunt of Joseph D’Amico of Revere and Annmarie D’Amico and her fiancé, Stephen Fiore of Revere and dear cousin of Esther Swansburg, Jerry Scali, Barbara Allen, Tony Scali, Joseph Scali and the late Virginia Cangemi. She is also survived by many loving friends.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Family Adult Day Health Center, 106 Wyllis Ave., Everett, MA 02149. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

William J. Catino

Lifelong Revere resident

William J. Catino, life-long resident of Revere, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the age of 91, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Ruotolo) Catino. Loving father of Elena Hayes and her husband Patrick, and William J. Catino Jr. and his wife Josephine. Adored grandfather of Lauren, Brendan and Megan Hayes and Lia and Alessia Catino.Caring brother of Gloria Catino and the late Andrew, Frank, Alfred, Teddy and Anthony Catino.

He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor William’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Friday, September 14th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com