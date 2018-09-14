News Briefs

Arrigo Endorses Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito

The Baker-Polito campaign announced that 22 mayors have endorsed Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito for re-election, including Democrats, Republicans and Independents from cities across Massachusetts. Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo (D) is one of 22 mayors who endorse Baker and Polito.

Arrigo said “I’m grateful for the bipartisan, commonsense approach Charlie Baker and Karyn Polito have taken to supporting Revere and all of Massachusetts’ communities. Whether it’s making crucial investments in our business districts, or boosting local aid and education funding, they have made it a priority to ensure all our cities and towns can share in Massachusetts’ continued success and growth. I’m endorsing Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito for a second term so that we will continue to have an advocate on Beacon Hill.”

“Lt. Governor Polito and I are grateful for the support of these mayors, who represent a diverse array of strong, thriving communities from all parts of Massachusetts,” said Gov. Baker. “Since taking office, we have prioritized collaborative relationships with local leaders, to give them the tools and flexibility to help their communities grow and succeed. We look forward to working with these mayors from both sides of the aisle to continue that approach in a second term.”

“As former selectmen, Gov. Baker and I have a deep appreciation for the hard work of local elected officials, which is why we continue to build effective partnerships with them,” said Lt. Governor Polito. “Having visited and signed agreements with each of our 351 cities and towns, I know firsthand that people measure success by what’s happening in their communities, not on Beacon Hill. We’re proud to have taken an approach that recognizes and celebrates that fact.”

Find yourself in a DCR State Park

Join a DCR park interpreter to learn about the wonderful natural and cultural history of your state parks. All Programs are FREE and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For program cancellations phone 978-937-2094 ext. 121, one hour before start time. Rain cancels. Bring water. Strongly recommend sunscreen, bug repellant, a hat, sunglasses and footwear suitable for walking on the beach, and on paths. For more information phone 781-656-1485 or email Matthew.Nash@state.ma.us.

Saturday, Sept. 15, 10:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Join the Boston and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) for an all new Impact Travel workshop! Discover Belle Isle Marsh by taking part in a morning of mindfulness, reflection and art, and explore the connection between you and the local environment. Then over lunch participate in a facilitated discussion on how to become a more environmental and sustainable traveler! Recommended for adults and teens, but all ages welcome. (Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult).

Please note that for the first one and a half hours of this workshop (on site at Belle Isle Marsh) participants will not have access to public restrooms. This event is FREE and open to the public! Light lunch will be served. However, space is limited so register soon to save your spot! Registration required.

For more details, with questions, and to register: https://bit.ly/2Q6Sz9q or contact Educational Programs at HI Boston, liora.norwich@hiusa.org, (617) 230-5798.

Meet at: 1399 Bennington St., East Boston at Main entrance. Parking is on a paved lot and is free of charge. Accessible by public transportation: MBTA Blue line, Beachmont Station.

The 12th Annual Revere Beach Memorial

The annual Revere Beach Memorial is a candlelight vigil for families and friends who wish to remember a loved one that lost their life due to an overdose. The Revere CARES Coalition and the City of Revere is again organizing this touching event for Sunday, Sept.16, at the DCR William G. Reinstein Bandstand on Revere Beach (rain or shine). The event begins at sunset, approximately 7 p.m., and will end around 8 p.m. Individuals can register a name to be read by contacting Revere CARES at 781-435-6440 or arriving between 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. on the night of the event.

Participants may submit a photo of their loved one to be displayed at the memorial by emailing it to vcatano-merino@partners.org, or texting it to Carrianne at 781-922-6069 no later than Sept. 13. A physical photo may also be brought the night of the vigil.

The program of the memorial consists of: an introduction, inspirational readings/poems, lighting of candles, reading of names of those being remembered with a fire bell after each name, closing remarks, the Serenity Prayer, and music on the beach.

The Revere Beach Memorial arose due to the work of the former Revere CARES Coalition’s Opiates Task Force that began meeting in 2005 to document the depth and breadth of the Oxycontin and heroin problem in the community. The Revere Beach Memorial event was developed by a group of family members who lost loved ones to drug and/or alcohol-use disorders. These community members and coalition volunteers comprise the event’s planning committee.

Money raised by the planning committee for the Revere Beach Memorial Fund will be used to help cover the costs of this annual event, support local addiction treatment programs, and provide educational scholarships to Revere High School students impacted by substance use disorders. The first Revere Beach Memorial Scholarship was bestowed upon a graduating RHS student in 2012 and will be given to a graduating senior each year for the foreseeable future. Donations can be sent to Viviana Catano at the address below. Checks should be made payable to the Revere Beach Memorial Fund:

Revere Beach Memorial Fund

c/o Revere CARES Coalition

300 Ocean Avenue

Revere, MA 02151

Ward 1 Precinct 3 forum

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna will hold a Ward 1 Precinct 3 forum at One Beach Community Room at 1 Beach St. on Sept. 19 from 6:30- 8 p.m. for residents to voice their concerns.

METRO CREDIT UNION AWARDED FOR COMMITMENT TO HISPANIC COMMUNITY

Metro Credit Union has become the first credit union in Massachusetts to receive the Juntos Avanzamos (Together We Advance) designation by the National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions.

In the U.S., minorities remain largely unbanked and vulnerable to predatory financial service providers. Originated in 2005, Juntos Avanzamos recognizes commitments from credit unions seeking to empower the Hispanic consumer and serve the Hispanic market more effectively.

In order to earn the prestigious Juntos Avanzamos designation, credit unions must demonstrate that they offer affordable credit, savings and transaction services, and that they make their products, services, and financial education accessible to Spanish-speakers. Credit unions must complete an extensive application, requiring information about what products and services the credit union offers to specifically address the needs of the Hispanic market, as well as what strategies they are utilizing to serve this important demographic group.

“We’re honored to receive this designation and are proud to serve the Hispanic and immigrant populations in Massachusetts. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity for a better financial future, and we’re committed to identifying and serving the needs of our diverse, multi-ethnic community.” stated Robert M. Cashman, president and CEO of Metro Credit Union.

In recognition of this honor, representatives from Metro Credit Union and community leaders will come together to celebrate a Juntos Avanzamos Flag Raising Ceremony on the following dates:

Thursday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. at Metro Credit Union – 200 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea

Thursday, Sept. 13, 4 p.m. at Metro Credit Union – 215 South Broadway, Lawrence

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. at Metro Credit Union – 100 City Hall Plaza, Boston

Please join us as we celebrate our commitment to the Hispanic Community. For more information, contact Saritin Rizzuto, vice president emerging markets and community relations, at 617.889.7695 or SRizzuto@MetroCU.org.

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, approaching $1.8 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to more than 200,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties, as well as to over 1,200 companies throughout the Commonwealth.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 15 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, and Tewksbury. Learn more at MetroCU.org.

Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) is a designation for credit unions committed to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers – helping them navigate the U.S. financial system and providing safe, affordable and relevant financial services. Juntos Avanzamos credit unions employ bilingual, culturally-competent staff and leadership, accept alternative forms of ID and treat all of their members with respect, regardless of immigration status. The Juntos Avanzamos network is growing quickly; it currently includes 80 credit unions in 21 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. Learn more about Juntos Avanzamos at www.cdcu.coop/juntosavanzamos.