Looking at How Revere Voted in the 2018 Primary

Rachael Rollins won the Democratic primary in the Suffolk County district attorney’s election, the most hotly contested race on the ballot in last Tuesday’s Primary election in the City of Revere.

Rollins emerged from a field of five candidates to earn the nomination. Rollins will face Independent candidate Mike Maloney in the general election on Nov. 6. The winner will succeed Dan Conley as district attorney for the county that includes Revere, Boston, Chelsea, and Winthrop.

A total of 4,430 of Revere’s 27,944 registered voters went to the polls for a turnout of 16 percent.

While Rollins was the clear victory county-wide with more than 40 percent of the voter, Greg Henning finished first in Revere with 40.09 percent of the vote. Henning received 1,258 votes, followed by Rachael Rollins (534), Evandro Carvalho (430), Shannon McAuliffe (354), and Linda Champion (248).

Revere resident Stephen Fiore was the coordinator and director of field operations for the Henning for DA campaign in Revere.

“I knocked on 1,240 doors throughout the city and tried to spread the word as much as possible about Greg,” said Fiore, whose brother, Al, served as a councillor-at-large in Revere. His brother, Greg, was a candidate for ward councillor.

Rollins was the leading votegetter in the City of Boston and that easily overtook Henning’s edge in Revere.

“The progressive movement in Boston was a little bigger than us all, it seems like,” said Fiore.

Fiore oversaw a team of volunteers who worked hard on the campaign. He has held leadership roles in other campaigns and is highly regarded as a consultant to candidates.

Fiore said politics has always been a part of the family tradition. “It’s something that has always been in my blood,” said Fiore. “My grandmother [the late Katherine Fiore] used to help [former President] John Fitzgerald Kennedy on his campaigns when he ran for office, showing him around Charlestown.”

In the Suffolk Country Register of Deeds Democratic Primary in Revere, incumbent Stephen Murphy defeated Katherine Forde by a 605-vote margin, 1,582 to 977. Among Murphy’s supporters in Revere is Mickey “Say No To Drugs” Casoli.

Jay Gonzalez, who won the Democratic Primary for Governor, took Revere with 1,164 votes while Bob Massie received 1,050 votes. Quentin Palfrey defeated Jimmy Tingle, 1,111-1,058, in Revere on his way to the Democratic nomination for Lieutenant Governor.

Secretary of State William Galvin won in Revere, 2,058-767, over Boston City Councillor Josh Zakim on his way to the Democratic nomination.

Gov. Charlie Baker took 50 percent of the vote in the Republican primary in Revere with 653 votes, defeating Scott Lively, who received 589 votes. Lt. Gov. Karen Polito was unopposed in the Republican primary.

Geoff Diehl was the winner of the U.S. Senate Republican primary in Revere and statewide. Diehl will face U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the general election.

State Sen. Joseph Boncore, Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo, and State Rep. RoseLee Vincent were re-elected without opposition in the Democratic primary. There are no Republican candidates in the November election.