Derek’s Barber Shop:Anemoduris Approaching Seven Years of Styling on Park Avenue

Derek Anemoduris, 37, born and raised in Revere, has been giving style to thousands of residents over the years. He

began his career as a barber in 2003. Eight years later, Derek opened his own shop, Derek’s Barber Shop, located at 235 Park Avenue .

Derek Anemoduris, 37, attended Revere High School, graduating in the Class of 1999. After receiving his high school diploma, Derek continued his education at Framingham State University, where he would study Psychology for the next three years.

Derek never finished his Psychology degree at Framingham, but he did decide to move into another profession. In 2003, Derek began attending New England Hair Academy in Malden, where he could study and work towards becoming a barber.

While at New England Hair Academy, Derek completed a one-year program and received his journeyman’s certificate. This big step allowed for Derek to go out and get more experience in the field. In 2004, this experience would take shape at a local barber shop in Everett, called Lou Diamonds.

There, Derek worked and learned under a master barber for seven years. It takes two years of working under a master barber to get your own master barber certificate. Derek worked far beyond these requirements, and, shortly after, began having thoughts of opening up his own shop.

After the birth of his daughter in 2010, he really felt that it was time, “that was definitely the push I needed to open my own place.” Derek always believed he would succeed at this if he tried. He said, “I just felt like it was time…I felt like I had enough clientele to open my own spot…and I wanted to be my own boss.”

In June of 2011, that vision had come to life. Derek’s Barber Shop had officially opened for business, located at 235 Park Avenue in Revere. Creating a place of his own was much like a dream come true for Derek, something he had long envisioned in his head.

“I’ve always liked the atmosphere of a barber shop…and when I opened my own, I was able to create my own world,” he said.

And it became just that. A world themed with sports memorabilia, legendary Celtics, and many other Boston sports moments. Today, Derek’s Barber Shop has two barbers, Derek and fellow barber Artie Cook. Artie is 30 years old, from Saugus, with seven years of experience in the field.

“I like helping people feel good about themselves, for me, I don’t look at it as work,” Derek said.