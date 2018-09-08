Obituaries 09-05-2018

Virginia ‘Ginny’ Maniscalco

Woman of unwavering faith

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, Aug. 31 in Immaculate Conception Church, Revere for Virginia M. “Ginny” (Graffeo) Maniscalco who died on Tuesday, August 28 at the Woburn Nursing Center, Woburn. She was 89 years old.

Services concluded with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Ginny was born in Boston’s West End and was educated in Boston Public Schools. Ginny later married Joseph P. Maniscalco and the couple settled in Medford before moving to Revere in 1961.

Ginny was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and then great grandmother who had the unique pleasure of having six daughters. She had an unwavering faith and was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Revere. She and several of the ladies from Immaculate Parish formed their own little “Coffee Club where they would welcome anyone to join them. Her heart was dedicated to her family and it was obvious that she loved gatherings and parties and spending time with them.

She moved to Woburn, after losing her husband, Joe on December 7, 2000. She still maintained lifelong friendships that she made years ago.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Maniscalco, cherished mother of Diane M. Cottle and her husband, Frank of Woburn, Ann M. D’Ambrosio and her husband, Pasquale of Wakefield, Maria E. Ruiz and her husband, George of Woburn, Virginia M. “Ginny” Cantone and her husband, Philip of Revere, Carol Cantone and her husband, David of Rowley and Paula K. Coates of Billerica. She is also lovingly survived by 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

George Thompson

Of Chelsea

George Thompson of Chelsea passed away at the age of 93 on August 30.

George proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II.

He was the beloved son of the late Richard Thompson and Mary (Costello), devoted father of William Thompson and his wife, Providenza “Prudy” of Georgia and Mary Elaine Brown and her companion, Henry Cataldo of Tewksbury; dear brother of the late John Thompson, James Thompson and his surviving wife, Mildred of Middleton, Richard Thompson, and Barbara Green. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, Attn: Superintendent’s Office, 91 Crest Ave, Chelsea, MA 02150. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Ethel Kelley

Active in many organizations

Ethel C. Kelley of Winthrop, formerly of Revere, passed away at home on August 31 after a long illness. She was 78 years old.

Ethel was the past president of the Winthrop Improvement and Historical Association, a member and past vice president of the Winthrop Catholic Women’s Club and Past President of the W.R. Grace Quarter Century Club. She also was an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

The daughter of the late Thomas U. Kelley and Ethel F. (Brown) Kelley of Revere, she lived in Revere until moving to Winthrop in 1988. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Revere and Catherine Gibbs School in Boston.

She is survived by her three brothers: Thomas U. Kelley and his wife, Barbara of Pisgah Forrest, N.C., Robert N. Kelley of Winthrop and Paul S. Kelley of Kailua Kona, Hawaii. She is also survived by several nieces.

Her Funeral will be from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Friday, September 7 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 10 a.m.

Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section.) Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home today, Thursday, September 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. For guestbook and directions, please visit: www.mauricekirbyfh.com.

–

Michael Thorner, Jr.

Of Revere

Michael Thorner, Jr. of Revere passed away at the age of 51.

He was the beloved son of the late Michael Thorner Sr. and Elaine (Hartigan) and is survived by his son Dylan Chilante of Revere. He was the dear brother of Jason Thorner and Tammy Raduazzo and her husband, Randy, all of Revere and is also survived by his loving nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, September 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Camillo Antonelli

Loving family man

Camillo Antonelli of Revere died on August 31 at the age of 94.

Camillo was born in Italy and came to this country at the age of 42. He was a loving family man, who cherished his family, and enjoyed being around his friends. He was a kind person, who would help out anyone in need. He worked hard for many years in the construction business. He will be missed by all his family and friends.

He was the beloved husband of Lucia (Lamorgia), devoted son of the late Carmine and his wife, Francesca (Pancella) of Italy, loving father of Eola C. Antonelli of Revere, Loredona Antonelli of Revere and the late Carmine Antonelli, dear brother of Oreste, Viola Diloreto, the late Nicola, Domenico, Leone and Clemente Antonelli and the cherished grandfather of Brandon Camillo Antonelli. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno, 128 Revere St., Revere today, Wednesday, September 5 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum. For guest book, please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Edward Holden

Proud Chelsea Hall of Fame honoree

Edward A. Holden of Chelsea passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 30 at the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living of Peabody following a brief illness. He was 88 years old.

Born, raised and educated in Chelsea, Edward was a magna cum laude graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1949. He is listed in Chelsea’s Hall of Fame with superior and excelled performance in sports, particularly in Football and Track. During his tenure at Chelsea High, he held position of the “Captain” of the Football Team and in the 1930s thru the 1940s, Chelsea High, held an enviable title within the ranks of High School Sports.

Most of his working career with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts was as a Stationary Engineer within the Boiler Room Division.

Edward long enjoyed the art of motorcycle riding and racing. His adventures were not just confined to Massachusetts, instead, he thrived on planned and spontaneous excursions throughout the country.

He was a long-time member of the US Army National Guard serving from January 3, 1951 through June 16, 1956 at the time of the Korean Conflict, as a “Specialist 3rd Class” with Co. K-182nd Infantry. He was most proud of his military service and maintained friendships from that time of his life.

He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara J. (Homer) Holden, who died on October 27, 2011, the cherished father to Scott A. Holden and his wife, Catherine L. of Peabody and Laura J. Holden of Chelsea; the devoted grandfather of Cameron E. Holden and his companion, Stacey

Murphy of Derry, N.H. and Dylan R. Holden of Salem; the dear uncle of Mary Baldwin and Frank Briercheck, both of Melbourne, Fla., and Charles Baldwin of Mountain View, Calif. He was also the proud brother of the late Alexander R. Holden and the late Edna Briercheck.

His funeral will be conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere, today, Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service in the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd., Chelsea at 11 a.m. immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St. Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

George Smith, Jr.

Of North Andover

George Smith, Jr. of North Andover passed away on August 27.

He was the beloved son of the late George Smith Sr. and Ethelynn (Darrah) and loving step son of Patricia Smith of New Jersey, devoted father of C. Michael Smith of North Andover and his girlfriend, Jennifer Donohoe of Woburn; dear brother of Robert Smith and his wife, Nancy of Gloucester, Peter Smith and his wife, Colleen of New Jersey, Jeffrey Smith and his wife, Donna of Pennsylvania and David Smith and his wife, Eleanor of New Jersey. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to High Point House, Attention Development Department, 360 North Ave, Haverhill MA 01830. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Rose Mary Feeney

Dedicated mother with incredible work ethic

Funeral services were held privately on Thursday, August 23 in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Rose Mary (Barrett) Feeney who died on Sunday, Aug. 19 at East Pointe Rehabilitation Center in Chelsea. She was 91 years old. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Rose Mary was a lifelong Revere resident. She was a dedicated mother and had an incredible work ethic to support her family.

As a young girl, she worked in Lynn as a shoe worker. She later began to work in the food service industry at Sky Chef. She also held a position in the Revere School System and later at the Chelsea Soldiers Home as a Dietary Aide. Her strong will allowed her to continue on to work as a greeter at Toys R Us at Northgate.

She was fiercely independent and lived a life that demonstrated how perseverance, determination and being strong willed always overcome any obstacles that sometimes life puts in your path. Her family was always her top priority and she loved spending time with them.

She was the wife of the late Thomas Feeney, cherished mother of John L. Barrett and his wife, Carol of Revere, Rose Marie Maguire and her husband, Wayne of South Portland, Maine, and the late Sarah A. Feeney; loving grandmother of Sharon Wastaferro and her husband, Ronald of Derry, N.H., Cynthia Barrett of North Andover, Jennifer Barrett and her fiancé, Charles Molinari of Lynnfield, Wayne Maguire and Ryan Maguire, both of Danvers, Kayla Feeney of East Bridgewater, Joseph O’Connell and Sophia O’Connell, both of Somerville; adored great grandmother of Victoria Wastaferro of Derry, N.H., Adrianna Barrett of North Andover and Mia Rose O’Connell of Somerville; dear sister of the late James W. Barrett, Jr and Alma F. Hagman and her late husband,Frederick W. Hagman. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to your favorite charity. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Sheila Amoroso

Of Winthrop

Sheila Amoroso of Winthrop passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 27.

The beloved daughter of the late Robert Caldwell and May (Walls), she was the devoted mother of Natasha Amoroso and her fiancé, Cesar Portillo of Lynn and adoring sister of Helen C. Howley of Winthrop. She is also survived by many dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Joseph ‘Joey’ Driscoll

Former Athlete of the Year and graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1973

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m., in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Joseph E. “Joey” Driscoll, who died unexpectedly at his home in Lynn after a long illness. He was 63 years old.

A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home following the visitation at 3:15 p.m. Interment will be private.

Joey was born in Dorchester, where the family resided until moving to Revere in 1965. He attended Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1973.

Joey earned varsity letters in track and basketball. He excelled in basketball, where he earned several awards for his talents on the court. He was the League MVP, The Boston Globe All Star and Revere Journal Athlete of the year.

Joey began a career in the restaurant business as a waiter, later becoming a bar tender. He worked in various restaurants and bars but is best remembered at Bill Ash’s on Revere Beach for many years. He later left bartending and got involved in the construction business where he focused on painting. His last job was at Alpha Waterproofing where he worked for 10 years before he was forced to retire due to failing health.

Joey got great pleasure working in his garden, growing vegetables and various plants. He also played darts and backgammon when he was with his many friends.

Above all he was a “Die Hard” Boston Sports Fan, where he lived and died with every win or loss.

The beloved son of the late John H. Driscoll, Jr. and the late Jennie F. (Puglisi) Hamilton and her late Husband, Charles “Lindy” Hamilton, he was the dear brother of John H. “Jack” Driscoll and his wife, Ann of Revere, Jeanne F. MacDonald and her husband, Donald of Sutton and James F. Driscoll of Revere and loving companion of Diane E. Leary of Lynn. He was the cherished uncle of Brian J. MacDonald and his wife, Jennifer, Melissa A. Boraton and her husband, Christopher and Eric F. MacDonald and his wife, Nicole all of Sutton, John l. Driscoll of Salem, Cassidy P. Driscoll of Saugus, and Robert J. Driscoll of Lynnfield. Joey is also lovingly survived by seven grandnieces and grandnephews, many cousins and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter 347 Highland Ave. Salem, MA 01970. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Inez Ralphs

Woman with a larger than life personality and a gigantic heart

Inez K. Ralphs of Revere peacefully passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, August 7 after a valiant battle with lung cancer.

An outstanding friend of Bill W. she was extremely outgoing and would extend her hand to everyone. Everywhere Inez went people knew and loved her.

Inez was meticulous house painter who took great pride in her work. She had knowledge about almost any subject and was happy to share it with whomever she spoke with.

A woman with a larger than life personality and gigantic heart, she will be sorely missed.

The Ralphs family held a private service at Campbells Funeral Home earlier this month. Inez’s many loving friends will hold a Celebration of Life for Inez on Saturday, September 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the White Whale, 9 Hale Street Beverly, MA 01915. Everyone is welcome and invited to share fond memories of Inez.