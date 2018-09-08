News Briefs

2018 Fall Festival on Broadway on September 8

On Saturday, September 8, from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m., join Mayor Brian Arrigo and the City of Revere Parks and Recreation Department for the return of the Fall Festival on Broadway. Last year, this community celebration attracted thousands to the area for a day of fun for all ages.

The festival will feature activities for the whole family, including street performers, local food and merchandise vendors, a beer garden, and a main stage with musicians and comedians. A segment of Broadway from Winthrop Ave. to the corner of Beach and Fenno St. will be shut down to vehicular traffic for this pedestrian- friendly event.

From 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., the Family Zone behind City Hall will be open, featuring inflatables, kids games, and family-friendly street performers. During this time, vendors will be set up along Broadway, featuring arts and crafts, jewelry, and specialty foods. Additionally, food trucks will be parked along the American Legion property. From 12:00 to 6:00 p.m., the main stage will be open near the American Legion featuring various entertainment acts, including the popular Beatles cover band, Ticket to Ride Additionally, there will be a beer garden in front of the American Legion for adults 21+ to enjoy beer from local breweries.

Parking Information: City of Revere Municipal Lot on Winthrop Ave, Hill School parking lot on Park Ave, Revere High School parking lot on School St.

Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 9.

The Revere Beach Partnership Art Festival Back for the Third Year

To celebrate America’s first public beach, the Revere Beach Partnership will host the Revere Beach Art on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The day will be filled with fun activities: artists selling their incredible pieces, live music, and Live Art Competition where artists are invited to compete for awards ranging from $500-$1,500 by creating a piece of art work that captures the beauty of Revere Beach.

Revere’s three-mile crescent beach, America’s first public beach, is a beautiful natural resource located in an urban area. Half a century ago, Revere Beach thrived as a recreational hub. Over the years, people stopped coming to Revere Beach, and the beach slid into decline. Realizing that something must be done to save this precious resource, a Revere Beach Citizens Planning charrette was held in 2001. From that charrette, the Revere Beach Partnership was formed.

This event also gives the chance for Revere High School Art Students to get involved. One deserving student who intends to pursue an education in the field of art will receive a scholarship generously provided by the Revere Beach Partnership and our Sponsors.

This event is free and open to the public. For inquiries and sponsorship opportunities, or if you are an artist who is interested in selling your pieces at this event, please contact Taylor King at taylor@fmpproductions.com.

The Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed in 2001 to carry forth the heritage of Revere Beach as a nearby retreat for New England families; preserve the beach’s unique historic and natural assets and strengthen the beach as an asset to our community by the development of programs and partnerships that further this goal and the overall well-being of our community; plan and oversee the continued improvement of Revere Beach.

For additional information, contact: 781-825-5213

WINARC Fall Activities

WINARC is a local organization that offers social, educational, and recreational activities for individuals with disabilities. Their fall schedule is set, and they welcome new members from Winthrop and surrounding communities to join in the fun. Here’s their schedule:

Special Olympics: Sept. 30

Hip Hop: Oct. 3, 10, 17, and 24

Bingo: Oct. 12

Halloween Dance: Oct. 27

Craft Night: Nov. 16

Bowling: Dates to be Announced

For further information contact Nancy Guiffre (WINARC Co-President) at (617)640-4292.

Help sound

the alarm

The American Red Cross is teaming up with the Revere Fire Department to install free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on Sept. 22 in the homes of senior citizens who live in single or two-family homes.

To request a free smoke alarm call 1-800-746-3511.

Poll Workers Needed

Apply in person at Revere City Hall, Election Department, 281 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151 between the hours of 8:15 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 8:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Salary based on job title. Board of Election Commissioners.

fall schedule for first congregational church

First Congregational Church, 230 Beach Street, Revere, has announced their fall schedule.

Sunday worship services 8 a.m. & 11 a.m.

· Closed circuit TV of worship service located on the first floor for the 11 a.m. service

Limited handicapped parking is available

Nursery is provided for infants – kindergarten during the 11 a.m. service

Sunday school for 2 ½ years old – Adults, 9:15 a.m.; nursery provided for infants and Toddlers.

. Junior and Senior High Youth Groups (grades 7-8, 9-12) meet Sunday evenings from 6:00 – 8:15 p.m.