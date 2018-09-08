ImprovBoston Celebrates 10 Years of Comedy with the Boston Improv Festival, Sept 5 – 9

Experience the future of comedy delivered by thirteen teams of amazing up-and-coming artists. After a year-long search for underrepresented comedic voices from all over North America, ImprovBoston is set to deliver a laugh-packed week of impactful, top-notch and completely improvised entertainment.

The 10th annual Boston Improv Festival, formerly the Boston Comedy Arts Festival, showcases comedy ingenuity at its finest with 25 shows on 2 stages, a diversity of artists, affordable ticket prices, workshops and more. On the final day, ImprovBoston debuts the world’s first roster devoted to improvisers 50 years old or better with the Vintage Improv Festival.

“We’re proud to build on a long tradition of bringing must-see comedy acts from around the world to Boston’s doorstep,” says Mike Descoteaux, ImprovBoston’s Artistic Director. “The perspectives, cultures, and diversity of improvisers onstage this year will push the boundaries of the comedy we’re used to. See one show or see 12, every performance is a one-time-only experience.”

This year’s festival offers audiences a true and complete variety of improv comedy in all forms, from North Coast, New York City’s premier freestyle hip-hop improv team (yes, really) to Chicago’s own Heraldo who perform entirely in Spanish, to Juliet and Juliet – eloquent, oddball, feminist improvised Shakespeare. The roster of a dozen carefully curated Boston Improv Festival acts features headlining acts from the well-known comedy meccas while also introducing Boston audiences to first rate off-the-beaten path acts from the comedy scenes in Florida, Minneapolis, Canada and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an exhilarating variety of comedy troupes, many of whom are bringing their powerhouse comedic talents to this city for the first time,” says Lead Producer, Tricia Bitetto.

Full Festival Schedule

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, on Wednesday Sept. 5, the festival will feature a whirlwind night of ImprovBoston’s beloved resident casts including Mainstage, Face Off, All Access, Harold Night, and a Jam with the National Touring Company. The Family Show opens the festival’s doors to kids of all ages and their families on Saturday at 4pm.