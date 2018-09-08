EBNHC Board President Rita Sorrento Reelected to the National Association of Community Health Centers Board

Longtime East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Board President Rita Sorrento was re-elected last week to serve another term on the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) board.

Sorrento, who has served as as the EBNHC’s board president for 23 years, has served on NACHC’s board since 2010, representing regions community health centers.

“I’m really proud and happy that Rita (Sorrento) was once again elected to the NACHC Board representing New England’s health centers,” said EBNHC’s CEO Manny Lopes. “As EBNHC’s Board President she is the hardest working Volunteer I know and she brings great valuable experience to the NACHC Board.”

A retired educator and former principal of the Dante Alighieri School in East Boston, Sorrento also serves on the board of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and is a member of a number of other service organizations.

Sorrento first got involved with the EBNHC while principal at the Dante Alighieri School. There she formed a partnership between the school and the EBNHC to bring programming into the Alighieri for students and families. She was later elected EBNHC’s board president.

“The NACHC is fortunate to have someone with Rita’s great experience on their Board representing New England,” said EBNHC Vice President Steve Snyder. “Especially at a time where we have to fight to make sure that community health stays a right and not a privilege – Rita has been tirelessly fighting this battle for years in East Boston as she is a great champion of the underserved.”

The NACHC was founded in 1971 to promote efficient, high quality, comprehensive health care that is accessible, culturally and linguistically competent, community directed, and patient centered for all. The NACHC serves as the leading national advocacy organization in support of community-based health centers and the expansion of health care access for the medically underserved and uninsured.

Sorrento thanked the EBNHC staff and board for all their years of support.

“It is an honor and a privilege to represent EBNHC at the national level,” said Sorrento. “Our mission is to provide the best care to all who come through our doors.