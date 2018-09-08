Community Teams Up with Price Rite, Feed the Children and Salvation Army

Leaders from Price Rite on Squire Road, Feed the Children, the Salvation Army and local politicians gathered Thursday to hand out food, water and school supplies to 400 families from the area.

“Anytime the business community, charitable organizations and the city can come together really makes it a great day for the city of Revere,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo, noting that events like these also let people know they are not forgotten.

U.S. Congresswoman Katherine Clark said this event shows commitment to Revere kids.

“These 400 hundred families will be able to send their children to school with the supplies they need and nutrition they need to learn,” she said from the parking lot of Price Rite on Squire Road. “We know that one out of five school children suffer from hunger and don’t have the food that they need.”

Superintendent of Schools Dianne Kelly said the collaboration between all the agencies and the city helps address important needs.

“Programs like these that supply the tools needed to be successful at school have an impact. This is a game changer for these kids and we appreciate what Price Rite and Feed the Children have done,” Kelly said. “This makes sure children have a fair shot at being successful in life.”

“You’ll see the smiles on the kid’s faces today. It’s like Christmas in August for these kids,” Kelly added.

Capt. Izzy Gonzales of the Salvation Army said a similar event two years ago was well remembered and talked about for a long time.

“My hope is that we put a smile on somebody’s face today,” he said.

Joe Allegra, from Feed the Children, said in the United States 17 million children are at risk for hunger. That means they don’t know where their next meal is going to come from. In Massachusetts 34 percent of the households are food insecure. He was pleased Price Rite also included new school supplies.

“That’s important, because education is the way out of poverty,” he said.