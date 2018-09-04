Police Briefs 08-29-2018

ARREST Report

MONDAY, AUG. 20

Bourbakeur Benhamou, 22, of 204 Constitution Ave., was arrested on charges of three counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony.

Geronimo Castro Aguilar, 35, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22

Emmanuel Germosen -Ruiz, 28, of Salem, was arrested on charges of open and gross lewdness, resisting arrest, and assault & battery upon a police officer.

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

Felipe Drumond, 27, of Framingham, was arrested on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Melissa Victoria Richardson, 30, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was arrested on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police News

YES, THEY CALL HIM THE STREAK

A Salem man has been arrested after taking off his clothes and streaking through the parking lot of the Market Basket on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Around 12:43 p.m., police got a call that a man had taken off all his clothes in front of the Market Basket. He then began streaking around the parking lot by Planet Fitness and the Basket.

Officers finally caught up with the naked man and tried to take him into custody, but naked men go down hard.

So it was that a scrap developed between the officer and the subject. A concerned citizen stopped by to help him, and the two were able to handcuff the man.

Emmanuel Germosen-Ruiz, 28, of Salem, was charged with open and gross lewdness, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

BROKE INTO CARS

A Constitution Avenue man was arrested for breaking into three vehicles early in the morning on Aug. 20.

A concerned citizen called police around 4:45 a.m. to report two males were breaking into cars on Pitcairn Street. Officers got a description and were able to corner one of the men. He was found to have items that had been stolen from three of the vehicles.

Boubakeur Benhamou, 22, of 204 Constitution Ave., was charged with three counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle at night for a felony.

ROBBED OF CASH, WATCH

A man reported to police that he was robbed by three Hispanic males on Shirley Avenue Sunday morning.

Around 12:35 a.m., the man was in the area of North Shore Road and Shirley Avenue when three Hispanic males approached him. They robbed him of $50, a vape machine and a G-Shock watch. Then they fled.

Police could not locate them on a search, and it is under investigation.

ROBBED A FRIEND

An East Boston man was summonsed to Chelsea Court for the robbery of a female acquaintance on Sunday.

The woman told police that a man she knew had robbed her around 7:45 p.m. of her wallet and pink purse. Then he fled.

Officers were able to locate and charge him later.

Kadeem Cooper, 26, of East Boston, was charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery.

LEAVING THE SCENE

A Chelsea man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:09 p.m., police came upon a car with heavy damage to the rear at Brown Circle. The operator of that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The second car had fled the scene, but an alert patrol officer did spot the car and stop it.

The operator was held, but a second man fled and got away.

Josue Pagan, 23, of Chelsea, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, leaving the scene of personal injury and reckless operation.