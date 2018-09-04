Obituaries 08-29-2018

Frances Ann ‘Fran’ D’Arcangelo

Former president and VP of Patriots Civic Club

Frances “Fran” Ann (Accorti) D’Arcangelo of Revere passed away on Monday, Aug. 27 at the age of 85.

Fran was the former President and Vice President of the Patriots Civic Club, a former member of the Knit-Witts Club and the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend in the world.

The cherished daughter of the late Anna (DiPalma) Quintavalla, she was the beloved wife of the late John B. D’Arcangelo, Sr., loving mother of Deb D’Arcangelo and her loving companion, Steven Petrello, John B. D’Arcangelo, Jr. and his loving wife, Charlene and Cheryl Coppola and her loving husband, Robert; adored grandmother of Stacey Squillacioti and her husband, Glen, Kristina Cuccarello and her husband, Joe, Kristopher Coppola and his wife, Lauren, John B. D’Arcangelo III, Stephanie Coppola, Shannon Haggerty and her loving companion, Derek Joyal, Jamie Haggerty, Kimberly Coppola and Jessica Haggerty and cherished great-grandmother of Ryan Powers, JoJo Cuccarello, John B. D’arcangelo IV, GiGi Cuccarello, Willow and Everly Squillacioti and Juliana DiPlatzi. She was the devoted in-law of Mary and Danny D’Arcangelo, loving aunt of Steven D’Arcangelo and his wife, Carrie and Dan D’Arcangelo and his wife, Kristie.

Family and friends will honor her life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. Friday before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, l501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting: www.stjude.org.

–

Charles Rinaldi, Jr.

Of North Carolina

Charles S. “Uncle Boo” Rinaldi, Jr. of Charlotte, N.C. passed away Aug. 21, surrounded by his loving family. He was 60 years old.

He was the beloved son of Charles S Rinaldi Sr. and Joanne (Nackley) Rinaldi of Wakefield devoted father of Justin Rinaldi and his wife, Elise and Christopher Rinaldi, all of Charlotte N.C. and Heather Lamm and her husband, Brad of Hunterville, N.C.; adoring brother of Robert “TUT” Rinaldi and his wife, Paula of Peabody and Joanne (Rinaldi) Collins and her husband, Donald of Wakefield; loving grandfather of Arabella, Liam, Casen, Presley and Harper and dear uncle to his cherished nieces and nephews Chase, Annabelle, William Domenic and the late Brandon.

Arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, sixth floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Louis Liggiero

Traveled the country every summer competing in National Veterans Wheelchair games

Louis J. Liggiero, a 39-year resident of Revere, died on Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Brockton VA Medical Center, where he had resided for 19 years with Multiple Sclerosis.

Born in Boston, he spent his early years in Wilmington and was a 1962 graduate of Wilmington High School. He joined the Military in September of 1963 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps while completing the Brigade School as a company radio operator in 1964. He was discharged from the Marines in September of 1967 and continued to serve his country in the Army National Guard and the Air Force National Guard until 1996. In 2000, he entered the Brockton VA Medical Center where he would spend the remainder of his life. His care and treatment in Brockton was excellent. He made numerous friends and took advantage of the many activities that were offered to him. He went on weekly trips with other patients, was part of the bowling team and could be found playing Bingo regularly. He even traveled the country every summer competing in the National Veteran’s Wheelchair games accompanied by his wife and children who cheered him on at each event.

Prior to his illness, his chief occupation was as a self-employed Electronics Engineer, often traveling. He was a former member of the Revere Knights of Columbus, #179.

The beloved husband of nearly 39 years to RoseAnn (Ferro) Liggiero, he was the cherished father of Laurel C. “Lori” Liggiero and her long-time companion, Christopher Scrivano of Tampa, Fla., Sharon A. Bruen and her husband, Eric of Ridgecrest, Calif., and Darlene M. Closson and her husband, James of Nashua, N.H.; the devoted grandfather of Briana L. Pizzano of Tampa, Fla., Garrett L. Bruen, Grant A. Bruen and Gavin F. Bruen, all of Ridgecrest, Calif. and Sawyer J. Closson of Nashua, N.H.; the dear brother to Loretta Dankese and her husband, Robert of Billerica, Michael Liggiero and his wife, Carmella of Raymond, N.H. and the late Josephine Tassone.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Patients Activities Fund at the Brockton VA Medical Center, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02401. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Emilio Federico

78-year member of Local 4 IUOE

Emilio Federico of Revere, born in Abruzzi, Italy, passed awat Aug. 13 at the age of 91.

Emilio was a proud World War II U.S. Army veteran of the Twenty Fifth Training Battalion and a 78-year member of Local 4 IUOE.

He was the beloved husband of Josephine with whom he shared 67 years of marriage, devoted father of Donato Federico and his wife, Judith of Revere, Rinaldo Federico and his wife, Janet of Arlington, Diane Federico and her husband, Roger of Peabody and Annette Patti and her husband, William of Revere; dear brother of Albert Federico of Marshfield and the late Ophelia, Vienna and Adolfo. He was the cherished grandfather of 10 and adoring great-grandfather of eight and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Entombment was in Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts Chapter, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472.

–

Randy Ferrara

Of Revere

Randy Ferrara of Revere passed away on Aug. 18.

He was the beloved son of Horis Ferrara and Claire (DeSimone) Ferrara of Revere. dear father of Azzery Joseph Ferrara, adoring brother of Sandra Marino and her husband, Nick of Saugus, Lisa Ferrara and her late fiancé, Leonardo Escobar of Revere and the late Ricky Ferrara and caring uncle of Rick Griffin. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Entombment was at Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on the behalf of Randy Ferrara to his son Azzery Joseph Ferrara. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Rosina Imbriano

The welfare and nurturing of her family was her lifelong occupation

Rosina (Annicchiarico) Imbriano, a native of Grottaminarda, Naples, Italy, and an East Boston resident for 58 years, passed away at home following a long illness on Saturday, Aug. 25. She was 83 years old.

Her funeral will be conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere today, Wednesday, August 29, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, 45 Brooks St., East Boston, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Born and raised in Grottaminarda, Naples, Italy, the family immigrated to Argentina, South America in 1950, where they remained until moving to the United States and settling in East Boston in 1960. Her lifelong occupation was the welfare and nurturing of her family, especially her five sons and their families.

She was the cherished mother of Antonio and his wife, Ursula Imbriano of Malden, Alessandro Imbriano, Felix Imbriano and his wife, Angela, all of East Boston, Michele Imbriano and his wife, Rita of Lynn and the late Mario Imbriano. Rosina was also the beloved wife of the late Felice Imbriano and the devoted daughter of the late Alessandro and Palmira (Capuccio) Annicchiarico; the dear sister of Anna Carpinito of East Boston and the late Michele Annicchiarico; the very proud grandmother of Ursula Bulla and her husband, Joseph of Malden, Anthony Imbriano and his wife, Jennifer of Peabody, Alessandro Imbriano and his wife, Kelley of Peabody, Michael Imbriano of Revere, Felicia Imbriano of East Boston and Giuliana Imbriano and Gemma Imbriano, both of Lynn. She is also lovingly survived by many nephews, nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews in the USA, Argentina and Italy. Rosina is also proudly survived by her faithful caregiver for the past nine years, Lena Machiavelli of East Boston.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA, 01701. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Barbara Mahoney

Retired MBTA payroll department employee

Barbara T. (Tentindo) Mahoney of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Monday August 27 at the age of 77.

Barbara worked as a payroll clerk and then went on to work for and retiree from the Mass. Department of Revenue.

She was the cherished daughter of the late Salvatore and Louise (Terlino) Tentindo, beloved wife of Joseph C. Mahoney, loving mother of Brian Mahoney of Wakefield and Keith Mahoney of Revere, dear sister of Ned Tentindo and his wife, Sheila of Florida and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Barbara’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere today, Wednesday, August 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. Thursday before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For guest book and directions www.vazzafunerals.com

–

Angela Roberto

Loving wife, mother, and gradmother

Angela Roberto of Revere died on Aug. 24 at the age of 78.

She was the loving wife of Robert Roberto, beloved daughter of the late Rosario Diecidue and his wife, Marie “Lucy” (Guardino), devoted mother of AnnMarie Lepore of Revere, Robert Roberto and his wife, Cheryl of Saugus, Lisa Rusconi and Michael Roberto and his wife, Lori, all of Revere; cherished sister of Anthony Diecidue and his wife, Dorothy of East Boston, Charlie Diecidue of California, Marie Rideout of Middleboro and the late Rosario Diecidue and his late wife, AnnMarie, John Diecidue, Leonard Diecidue, Joseph Diecidue, Josephine Donnarumma and her late husband, Thomas and Catherine Dicessa and her late husband, Alfred and cherished grandmother of Angela, Tiffany, Nicole, Michael, Robert, Jennifer, Christopher, Mikey and Leah. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Angela was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother who cherished her whole family.

Her funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Anthony’s church in Revere on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Salvatore DiMartino

MBTA repair foreman

Salvatore DiMartino of Winthrop passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Aug. 21. He was 50 years old.

The beloved husband of Paula A. (Aylward) DiMartino, he was born in Boston, the son of the late Giuseppe, who passed away two days prior on Aug. 19 and the late Francesca (Brucato) DiMartino.

Sal was employed by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority as repair foreman in the mechanics division. He was a member of the Boston Carmen’s Union-Local #589 and the Alliance Union-Local #588.

He was the devoted father of Nicholas and Catina DiMartino of Winthrop, dear brother of Marie Josephine Stiglic and her husband, Richard of Princeton, N.J., and Tina Kennedy and her husband, Joe of Byfield. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Jack and Barbara (DiPalma) Aylward of Revere, his brother and sisters-in-law, Jay and Heidi Aylward of Colorado and Kelly Aylward of Revere and his dear best friend, Jaime Waters of Somerville. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews, Karlye, Karissa, Andrew, Colby, Geneva, Joseph, Meaghan, Meredith and Alexandra.

Visiting hours will be held, along with his dear father, Giuseppe, at the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Thursday, Aug. 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. A Funeral Mass, together with his father, will be in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 11:30 a.m.

Relatives and friends are invited. Please omit flowers. Donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society/Massachusetts Chapter, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To sign his online guestbook, please visit:

www.mauricekirbyfh.com.

–

Nancy M. Zizzo

Of Medford

Nancy M. (Ricciardi) Zizzo, of Medford, passed away on Aug. 27. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent F. Zizzo. Devoted mother of Frank Zizzo and his wife Dorothy of Medford, Vincent Zizzo and his wife Maryann of Revere, Paul Zizzo and his wife Mary of Medford, Renee Keegan and her husband Jimmy of Stoneham, and loving grandmother of Frankie Zizzo and his wife Michelle, Kerri Swett-Zizzo and her wife Sarah, Tyler Zizzo, Vinnie Zizzo and his wife Veronica, Anthony Zizzo and his partner Ashley, Paul, Michael and Katelyn Zizzo, James Gregory, Zachary and Gabrielle Keegan. Loving great grandmother of Aria, Madison, Mariella, Ayden, Avery and Gabriel. Sister of the late Sadie Ford, Virginia Vita, Anthony, Frank and Joe Ricciardi. Also survived by many loving extended family members.

The funeral will be held at Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, on Friday, Aug. 31, at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Beacon Hospice, 529 Main St., Suite 101, Charlestown, MA 02129.