News Briefs

Price Rite Partners with Feed the Children, Nabisco and Pepsi to HELP Families in Need

Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with anti-hunger organization Feed the Children and event partners Nabisco and Pepsi will distribute food and essentials to families in need in the Revere area on Aug. 30. The community event at Price Rite Marketplace of Revere, located at 255 Squire Road in Revere, serves approximately 400 families while focusing on nutrition and educational development for the back-to-school season as part of Price Rite Marketplace’s Feeding Minds & Bodies Campaign.

Each family, pre-identified by The Salvation Army, received a 25-pound box of food; 10-pound box of essentials like shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; additional food such as fresh produce and shelf-stable items provided by Price Rite Marketplace, and two backpacks filled with school supplies for the new school year.

“Our Price Rite Marketplace team is passionate about fighting hunger and helping people in need, and we are honored to partner with Feed the Children once again to help combat food insecurity and provide supplies to help set children up for a successful school year,” said Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace. “Supporting the local communities our stores serve is a top priority for us, and we are proud of our team’s continued commitment to helping those in need.”

Fighting hunger is at the heart of Price Rite Marketplace’s charitable giving and, paired with Feed the Children’s vision to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry, the two launched an initiative to mark the fourth year of their partnership, Price Rite Marketplace: Feeding Minds & Bodies. The initiative this year is designed to help bring attention to and fight the serious issue of childhood hunger. Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children will host eight seasonal events in 2018 to tackle food insecurity during the summer months, back-to-school season and holidays.

With a focus on the back-to-school season, the aim of the event for the Revere community was to provide items, including food and backpacks full of school supplies, for children to nourish both their bodies and minds and to emphasize the very real challenges and daily struggles that families face.

“The event in Revere and the partnership with Price Rite Marketplace were designed with the goal of not only providing food and essentials to families in need—but also hope,” said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. “Hope for a better future that is made possible thanks to our partners at Price Rite who play a vital role in helping us to work towards a world where no child goes to bed hungry.”

Applications Available for Taxation Relief Fund and Water & Sewer Relief Fund

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced this week that the applications for grants from the Elderly & Disabled Residents Taxation Fund and the newly established Water and Sewer Relief Funds for Disabled Residents will be available in the City Treasurer’s Office on the second Floor of City Hall beginning Sept. 4, 2018.

The Fund is sustained by voluntary contributions from taxpayers who respond to the pink donation card included in each quarterly tax bill. The purpose of the Fund is to provide relief to elderly and/or disabled taxpayers and disabled water ratepayers who are having trouble paying their real estate taxes and water and sewer bills because of financial hardship.

“This program, funded by the generosity of Revere residents looking to extend a helping hand to those in need, is aimed at helping senior citizens and financially vulnerable individuals,” said Mayor Arrigo. “This fund will provide some welcome relief for those who meet the criteria.”

The “Elderly & Disabled Taxation Fund” has been in existence for several years. It is expected that grants of $200 each will be awarded this year.

In order to qualify for the grant, the taxpayer must be a resident of Revere and meet the following additional requirements: be 65 years of age or disabled as of July 1 of the fiscal year; be current with all real estate taxes, have income of no more than $20,000 per year if single or combined $40,000 per year for joint property owners; and have no rental income. As part of the application, taxpayers should submit a statement of the extenuating circumstances which have created a hardship.

The grants will be awarded to the most needy of applicants as determined by the Elderly and Disabled Taxation Committee, which is comprised of the chairman of the board of assessors, Treasurer and three citizens as required by M.G.L. C. 60, §3D.

For more information regarding the “Elderly & Disabled Taxation Fund,” feel free to contact the Treasurer’s Office at 781-286-8136. The applications must be returned to the Treasurer’s Office on or before Ot. 1, 2018.

“While the benefits of this Fund are modest, they will provide some measure of relief to those who find themselves in difficult circumstances,” added Mayor Arrigo. “We encourage residents to let elderly or disabled relatives and neighbors know about this program if they think they might meet the guidelines.”

watch the boston harbor fireworks on deck of lightship/lv-112

Reserve your spot for a fundraiser at the Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina on Thursday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. to watch the Boston Harbor fireworks. The fundraiser will take place on the Nantucket Lightship/LV-112; the ship’s berth has one of the best views of Boston’s vibrant city skyline from the East Boston waterfront.

Area residents are encouraged to reserve a spot on Nantucket/LV-112’s weather deck, with friends and family, to watch a spectacular fireworks display in Boston’s inner harbor.

Attendees can bring picnic supper, your favorite beverages, beach/lawn chairs to sit on the decks of Nantucket/LV-112, which will remain at the dock. We’ll supply the ship, panoramic views and lively music, and the ship’s powerful rotating light beacon will be activated just before the fireworks begin.

The proceeds for the event go t the Nantucket Lightship/LV-112, for which we still have much restoration work to do; The ship’s future solely depends on the generous contributions of corporations, private foundations, maritime enthusiasts and individuals such as you.

There will be a $25 donation per person. Tickets can be purchased on EventBrite.

LV-112 is berthed at the Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina, 256 Marginal Street, East Boston, MA. There’s free parking on Marginal St. next to the Shipyard, but may be limited due to holiday weekend volume. Best option is public transportation. MBTA Subway: take Blue Line to Maverick Station, walk to shipyard/marina (approx. 15 walk), view walking route. Water Taxi to Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina, stop #68 view map. For more information, contact: 617.797.0135 or email.