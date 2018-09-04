Councillor McKenna Seeks Unity in Revere on the City Council

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna delivered a prepared speech during the City Council’s discussion Monday night of the suspension involving two employees of the Revere Parking Department.

Following are Councillor McKenna’s remarks:

“I have always been proud to say I live and work in Revere. But it saddens me that there is so much animosity in this city, so much division. People who were once friends don’t speak anymore.

“One of the reasons I ran for councillor was to make Revere a better place to live, to lift the stigma and poor reputation that this city has carried over 50 years. I have lived here all my life. I am in the same house In grew up in.”

I love Revere and love the people who live here. I know many of you. Can we come together as a body of people and try to get along without division and animosity with one purpose: to grow this wonderful city to where it should be, with no stigma or reputation and allow outsiders to see the beauty that Revere holds.”

McKenna has stated at council meetings that the two suspended employees should be paid while on administrative live. Mayor Brian Arrigo has placed the two employees on administrative leave without pay.