Carvalho,Candidate for Suffolk County DA, Endorsed by State Rep Vincent and Speaker DeLeo

Evandro Carvalho’s campaign for Suffolk County District Attorney today announced the endorsements of state Rep. RoseLee Vincent and Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo

“I am honored by their endorsements and confidence in my experience as a prosecutor who can lead Suffolk County forward,” said Carvalho. “Working together in the legislature, we have made bold, progressive reforms to our criminal justice system. As district attorney, I will build upon that record and commit to fair treatment for our community.”

Born in Cape Verde, Evandro immigrated to Dorchester at the age of 15. His mother worked three jobs to support the family, and Evandro worked after school as a janitor and factory worker. Carvalho graduated at the top of his class at Madison Park High, and went to earn degrees from UMass Amherst and Howard University School of Law. As an assistant district attorney prosecuting gun crimes, Carvalho saw the cycles of poverty and violence that put our young men and women in the system. Carvalho has served as state representative since 2014 representing the communities of Dorchester and Roxbury. He lives with his wife, Ashley, and their daughter, Eliana in Uphams Corner.

