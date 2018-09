The charity Backpacks for New Beginnings, founded by student Tristan Kelley and run by students,

delivered 60 backpacks to the Revere Public Schools via Mayor Arrigo just in time for the beginning of the school year. Pictured from left to right are Mayor Brian Arrigo, Tristan Kelley, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Dianne Kelley, and Joe Kelley, Tristan’s father.