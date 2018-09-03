News Briefs

Revere Republican Committee Meeting

Republican candidate for Governor Scott Lively will be at the American Legion, 249 Broadway on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

All Republicans and enrolled voters are welcome. This will be the last meeting before the Primary election. Don’t miss this ‘lively’ and interesting conversation from one of our candidates for governor.

Scott Lively is running as a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Massachusetts. He is also an American activist, author, and an attorney. At the Massachusetts Republican party’s state convention in April, Lively received support from nearly a third of the delegates present, and therefore, will be on the ballot for the contested primary election on Sept.4. In addition, John Hugo, Candidate for 5th Congressional District will be speaking.

Turning 65 –

Medicare Workshop

The Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center in partnership with SHINE Counselor Bari Olevsky will host a “Turning 65 – Medicare Workshop on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Ms. Olevsky is a trained SHINE counselor with many years of experience. She will assist those turning 65 years, guiding them through the nuances of the Medicare enrollment procedures and coverage.

SHINE counselors are dedicated community volunteers who are trained and certified by the Executive Office of Elder Affairs to explain many areas of health insurance including Medicare, Medigap, Medicare HMO’s, prescription drug programs, MassHealth (Medicaid), and other health care assistance programs. The SHINE program (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) provides free health insurance information, counseling, and assistance to all Massachusetts residents with Medicare.

This workshop is a limited-seating workshop due to its one-to-one assistance and is available on a first come, first serve basis. Please call the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center to reserve your place by calling (781) 286-8156.

Reward offered for arson fire

The Arson Watch reward program is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to information on the arson at 39 Calumet St. on Aug. 10.

The two and a half story multi-family house became a two-alarm blaze that destroyed the vacant building. There were heavy fire conditions on the first floor extending up to an attic space.

“The fire at 39 Calumet St. on Aug. 10 has been determined to be an intentionally set fire,” said Capt. Tom Todisco of the Revere Fire Department.

If anyone has information on this fire, call 1-800-682-9229.

Anyone who calls the arson line should know all calls are held in strict confidence.

If you know who did this, please call.

REVERE FIREFIGHTERS LOCAL 926 ENDORSES HENNING

Candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney Greg Henning received the endorsement of Revere Fire Fighters Local 926.

“Greg Henning has the experience as a prosecutor to keep our neighborhoods safe, and he’s gone above and beyond the duties of the job to mentor young people and help them make good choices. As DA, Greg will take guns off of our streets, help people struggling with addiction access treatment, and help build trust between public safety officers and the public,” said Kevin O’Hara, President of Revere Fire Fighters Local 926. “The members of Revere Fire Fighters Local 926 are proud to stand with Greg Henning in his campaign to be our next Suffolk County District Attorney.”

“I am thankful to have the support of the Revere Fire Fighters Local 926 in this campaign as we work to keep our neighborhoods safe from gun violence, combat the opioid epidemic, and better engage every community in Suffolk County,” said Greg Henning. “Revere firefighters help keep the city’s neighborhoods safe every day, and as first responders, they face the impact of the opioid epidemic in their daily work. The men and women of Local 926 are dedicated public servants, and I’m glad to have their support for my vision of a safe and vibrant Suffolk County.”

Greg Henning is running for Suffolk County District Attorney to keep our neighborhoods safe from gun violence, devote resources to fighting the opioid epidemic, and create mentoring programs to ensure that young people get a second chance. During this campaign, he’s released a plan to fully staff a countywide Unsolved Shootings Unit that would investigate nonfatal shootings and remove more guns from our streets; and a plan to create a mentorship program called Law Enforcement Early Diversion, or LEED, which would pair law enforcement professionals, such as Assistant District Attorneys and police officers, with young people throughout Suffolk County.

The Democratic Primary for the open race to replace outgoing Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley is on Tuesday, September 4, and the General Election is on Tuesday, November 6.

Revere Apartment Building sold for $2.6 Million

Investment sales broker Northeast Private Client Group has announced the sale of the Revere Beach Parkway Apartments located at 473 Revere Beach Parkway.

Drew Kirkland, senior associate, and Francis Saenz, investment associate, in the firm’s Massachusetts’s office, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the $2,666,666 transaction, which closed on June 28.

“We have a proven track record of matching our mid-market clients with qualified buyers for commercial and multifamily properties,” said Kirkland. “In this instance we worked exclusively for the owners of the property to manage a highly competitive process and identify the successful buyer for the asset.”

The seller, Boston-based Nine John Street LLC, sold the property to 7 Hills Living Community LLC in Bedford, Mass. for a price that equates to $333,333 per unit, and a capitalization rate of 5.9 percent based on current net operating income. The property consists of eight two-bedroom apartment units.

“Our team has a deep understanding of investment real estate with local expertise in regional submarkets from Boston to New York,” explained Edward Jordan, JD, CCIM, managing director of Northeast Private Client Group. “Our specialized knowledge and relationship-based approach provide unmatched results for our clients.”

Northeast Private Client Group is the leading mid-market investment sales firm in the region and was recently named to the Inc 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. With offices in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, the firm actively supports private investors looking to buy, sell or exchange mid-market properties including mixed-use, multifamily, retail and office assets. Northeast Private Client Group’s highly disciplined process is just one of the many reasons the firm has earned CoStar’s Power Broker designation year after year

4OCEAN TO HOLD BEACH CLEANUP TO CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEANUP DAY

4Ocean (www.4Ocean.com), an ocean cleanup company working to rid the ocean and waterways of plastic and trash, will conduct a major cleanup event at Revere Beach in Massachusetts to highlight International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9 – 11 a.m.

The organization will set up on the beach at the intersection of Beach Street and Revere Beach Boulevard. All are invited to participate in cleaning the shore.

“Bring along a reusable water bottle and a smile,” noted 4Ocean co-founders Alex Schulze and Andrew Cooper. “Our team will provide all of the necessary cleanup materials needed for the beach cleanup.”

With headquarters in Boca Raton, Bali, and a new site in Haiti, 4Ocean is a global movement actively removing trash from the ocean and coastlines while inspiring individuals to work together for cleaner oceans, one pound at a time. Since launch in January 2017, 4Ocean has already pulled over 1.2 million pounds of trash.

Visit the group’s Facebook event page to pre-register. All participants who did not register in advance for the event will be asked to sign a liability waiver.

To date, 4Ocean’s cleanup efforts have been funded entirely by the sale of bracelets made from post-consumer recycled materials. Each bracelet purchased removes one pound of trash from the ocean and coastlines. Additional products supporting 4Ocean include a new reusable bottle as well as a cleanup kit.

4Ocean (www.4Ocean.com) is a sustainability brand started by two surfers with a vision of cleaning the ocean and coastlines, one pound at a time. Their global cleanups are funded entirely through the sale of their sustainability products, where every item purchased funds the removal of one pound of trash from the ocean. By creating jobs, utilizing the latest technology, and raising awareness about the impact of trash in the ocean, the company is building the first economy for ocean plastic and creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for the ocean.