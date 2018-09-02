Obituaries 08-22-2018

Mary ‘Molly’ Boudette

Continental Insurance Company retiree

Mary F. ‘Molly’ Boudette of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away following a long illness on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home. She was 97 years old.

“Sweet Molly”, as she was affectionately known by her close and extended family was

born and raised in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1938. “Molly” worked for over 50 years as an executive secretary with Continental Insurance Company of Boston. She began working for Continental soon after graduating from Boston Classical School in 1940 and retired in 1990. She moved from East Boston to Revere over 60 years ago, settling on Hall Street. “Molly” was the beloved wife of the late C. Robert “Bob” Boudette who died in April of 2008; dear daughter of the late Michael L. M. Flaherty and Catherine M. (McLean) Flaherty; devoted sister to the late Catherine “Peggy” Finn, Sabina C. Lewis, Lorraine T. Alioto, Helen F. Burns, Adele M. Duffy and Lawrence M. Flaherty; cherished aunt of Lawrence J. Alioto and his wife, Patricia “Pat” of West Peabody, Helene M. Costello and her husband, Arthur J. of Revere, Richard Lewis and his wife, Yolanda of York, Maine, Michael Lewis and his wife, Helen, Robert E. Alioto and his wife, Colleen, Brian C. Finn and his wife, Judith, Boston Police Detective Sgt. Kevin P. Finn and his wife, Renee, all of Winthrop, Thomas Lewis and his wife, Pauline of Bridgewater and the late James M. Finn and Ernest F. Alioto. She is also lovingly survived by her new born great-grandnephew, Callum B. Stone and by several other great-grandnieces and nephews.

Molly and her dear husband, “Bob”, were childless and subsequently, became the surrogate parents to all their nieces and nephews. They were especially generous to all their nieces and nephews, not only monetarily, but emotionally and spiritually. Molly and Bob‘s influence and guidance never ended as they continued their watch into the generations of grand-nieces and grand-nephews through to their great-grandnieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio& Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Salvatore Maccaro, Jr.

of Saugus, formerly of Revere

Salvatore Maccaro, Jr. of Saugus, formerly of Revere, died on Aug. 17 at the age of 97.

Salvatore proudly served his country during World War II in the 806th Tank Destroyer Battalion.

He was the beloved husband of the late Madeline (Chilles) Maccaro, devoted father of Paula Maccaro-Palermo and her husband, Richard Sr. of Saugus, Danny Maccaro, and the late Salvatore “Salvy” Maccaro, and Henry Maccaro and his surviving wifem Lee of Weymouth; cherished grandfather of Anthony, Farrah, Richard Jr. and Janel and adoring great grandfather of Jack. He was the dear brother of the late Anthony, Maurice, Harold and Edward and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Saturday Aug. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main St, Taunton, MA 02780. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Cornelia ‘Corrie’ Velthuyzen

Proud of her strong Dutch heritage

Cornelia ‘Corrie’ Velthuyzen of Boston passed away on Aug. 7 after a period of declining health. She was 96 years old.

Corrie was born on Dec.31, 1921 in Martinez, Calif., the only child of Nicholas and Madeleine Velthuyzen. She spent her youth in Den Hague, Netherlands, under the loving care of her mother and most beloved grandfather after a vacation swimming accident took the life of Corrie’s father just before her birth.

Dutch children are encouraged to be self-aware and opinionated from an early age. Always proud of her strong heritage and in true Dutch form, this feisty, red-haired, blue-eyed Netherlander loved to tell you her thoughts on any current event and she often held court relating stories of her upbringing and the lessons taught to her by her grandpa; most importantly, to have a strong work ethic and embrace the qualities of honesty and integrity.

As a domestic servant, Corrie returned to the United States in 1955 with her young daughter, Malaikak, and settled in Boston. She held a variety of positions, including dictaphone typist at Hardware Mutual Insurance, admissions secretary at Emerson College and receptionist at Katharine Gibbs School.

Following the footsteps of other great Dutch talents, Corrie was a very artistic woman who found great pleasure in giving her handmade gifts to friends and colleagues. Among her talents, she carefully and meticulously designed notecards with hand-cut mosaics in her signature bright colors and artistically arranged these tiny paper bits with a creative eye. Corrie also enjoyed silk screening and needlework, making beautiful scarves with abstract designs and creating festive holiday decorations.

Corrie loved music and languages (particularly Japanese) and formed friendships with many foreign students at Katherine Gibbs School. She loved their culture and arts and often wrote encouraging words or expressions in complex Japanese characters to share with a group of young students.

Corrie is survived by her daughter, MalaikaKovacevich of Revere, her grandchildren, ShanyaKovacevitch and MiroKovacevich, her beloved cat, Tequila and longtime friends and colleagues of Emerson College and Katharine Gibbs School.

Remembering your loyal Dutch roots will play the Wilhelmus in your honor dear friend.

Private funeral arrangements were by Casper Funeral Service, Boston.

–

Anthony Genovese, Jr.

Fabulous ‘chef-level cook’ and retired electronic sales manager

A Funeral Mass was celebrated last Saturday, Aug. 18 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Revere for Anthony F. Genovese, Jr., who died unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 13, at the Cape Cod Hospital of Hyannis. Entombment followed the funeral mass at Woodlawn Community Mausoleum, Everett in the Sheffield Building.

Born and raised in Revere, he attended Revere schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1949. “Tony” entered the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict on March 5, 1951, served through March 4, 1955 and was discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. His entire working career was in the field of electronic (industrial) sales. He worked for and managed a number of electronic specialists, Samsung, LG, Mitre Corp., Terradyne, etc. For the past two years, he re-entered the work force at “Yarmouth Seafood & Café” in Hyannis as a short-order cook–chef, specializing in soups and chowders. Anyone who knew “Tony”, was aware of his reputation as a fabulous cook to the level of “chef.”

He was the beloved husband of 25 years to Cynthia (Hale) Genovese and the late Loretta A. (Scotch) Genovese; cherished father to Deborah A. “Debbie” Forth and her husband, Daniel of Islip Terrace, N.Y., and Joseph A. Genovese and his wife Rosa of Navarre, Fla.; devoted grandfather of Robert A. Genovese and his wife, Danielle of Milton, Fla., Vanessa M. Porten and her husband, Mark of Navarre, Fla., Deanna M. Miller of Manhattan, N.Y., and Desiree L. Fitzgerald and her husband, Shaun of Methuen; dear brother of Dolores DiCologero and her husband, Michael of Revere and adored great-grandfather to Chace and Catalina Porten, Jake A. Genovese and Corey; stepfather of Richard E. Bennett and his wife, Cheryl of Florida, W. Cameron Bennett and his wife, Barbara of Massachusetts, Cherie A. Wiberg and her husband, Douglas of Middleton, Scott H. Bennett and his wife, Christine of Wilmington, Jeffrey W. Bennett and his wife, Betty of Chelmsford and Gregory S. Bennett of Brewster. He is also lovingly survived by six step-grandchildren.

Remembrances may be made to the New England Center & Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Lydia Diana Fornia

Of Revere

Lydia Diana (Lanni) Fornia of Revere passed away Friday, Aug. 10 in Las Vegas, Nev.

She was the wife of Ernest, mom of Diane Bird (Tim), grandma of Joseph (Emily) and Nicole (Auntie Dawn) and dear sister of the late Nicolas Lanni. She also leaves nieces and nephews: Charlie and NickieLanni, Peter, Elena, Dona and Joseph Perroncello.

From your family and friends: “You will be in our hearts forever.”

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, today, Wednesday, Aug. 22. from 3 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A prayer service will be held at Buonfiglio Funeral Home on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Project Focus (unlvcoe.com from Nicole Bird/Lydia Fornia). For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.