Brian Kelly Retires from Revere Beach DCR Complex

Brian Kelly, the regional coordinator of DCR’s Revere Complex at Revere Beach, retired in July after forty-two years of dedicated service to the Metropolitan District Commission and the Department of Conservation and Recreation. During Brian’s tenure as the Regional Coordinator for Revere, he forged tremendous working relationships with his DCR colleagues, local and state officials, residents, and advocacy groups to ensure America’s First Public Beach was always maintained in pristine condition and operating at an optimum level.

Family, friends, colleagues, and elected officials recently gathered to celebrate and honor Brian for his commitment and service to the Commonwealth and Revere. House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and Rep. RoseLee Vincent presented Brian with a Resolution from the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and Mayor Brian Arrigo and City Councillor Ira Novoselsky presented him with citations from the City of Revere.

“On behalf of the House of Representatives, I’d like to thank Brian for his decades-long dedication to public service for the people of the Commonwealth. His work has left a lasting legacy on our public open spaces,” said House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo (D-Winthrop). “I wish his family and him all the best.”

“Brian, the unofficial mayor of Revere Beach, will be sorely missed by all of us who knew him and worked with him. I thank him for his hard work and dedication to our beach over the years, but most of all, I thank him for his friendship,” said Rep. RoseLee Vincent (D-Revere). “I wish him many years of happiness and good health as he begins his well-deserved retirement!”

“Brian Kelly epitomizes the meaning of ‘public servant’ in the way he devoted his life to the public betterment. During his tenure as lead foreman, Revere Beach was transformed into the showcase destination it is today. America’s First Public beach is shining example of public space, catering to the recreational desires of those who enjoy a swim, cool breeze, a day of sunbathing, or a walk or jog along the three-mile sidewalk,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “As Revere Beach undergoes a new renaissance, as it becomes an attractive haven of modern living and future commercial development, Brian is passing the baton of leadership to successors who will, in the near future, inhabit a new maintenance facility from where they will maintain the beach’s beauty. Revere Beach will continue to prosper as long as those who follow in Brian’s footsteps serve the public with his same loyalty and energy.”