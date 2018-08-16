Police Briefs 08-15-2018

Police News

GUNSHOTS ON SQUIRE ROAD

Revere Police are investigating several gunshots that were fired on Monday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot area of the Squire Lounge.

Around 2:40 a.m., police working details in the area reported hearing between five and seven rounds fired from a gun. A full response hit the area and police investigated the entire block. In the parking lot area of the Squire and the Speedway, officers found several spent shell casings.

No one was reported injured and no one showed up with gunshot wounds at any of the hospitals.

Detectives are investigating the case and checking all surveillance footage.

STOLEN BOAT CAPER

A dying man from Everett who apparently stole a boat for his last hurrah has now been charged in Chelsea District Court after apparently selling the boat to a yacht club in Lynn.

A Revere resident came to the police station on Friday afternoon to report that his boat had fallen into the wrong hands.

The man told police that the small, $1,500 boat had been stolen from his property sometime in June. A few days after it went missing, the victim said the suspect called him out of the blue to tell him he stole the boat. The suspect reported that he wasn’t feeling well and was dying and took the boat as a last hurrah – so as he could take his nephew out on the water before his ultimate demise.

So be it.

However, the suspect still hadn’t returned the boat, and he hadn’t yet passed away either.

A source told the victim that the boat was in Lynn and had been sold to a Lynn yacht club. Police did a cursory investigation on the Sail Number and found it in Lynn. They were able to locate the suspect as well, and he has been charged in Chelsea court.

James McDonough, 60, of Everett, was charged with larceny over $1,200.

CAUGHT WITH PHONY MONEY, QUARTER STICK

A Thurlow Avenue man is facing charges ranging from counterfeiting $100 bills to possessing a quarter stick of dynamite after a traffic stop on Broadway yielded a very unique situation.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, police pulled over the man at 8:30 p.m. when he was observed to have no rear lights. It was quickly determined that he was operating with a suspended license, and that the car wasn’t registered, it had attached plates that didn’t belong to the man, and the inspection sticker did not match the vehicle.

Officers searched the car and turned up what appeared to be 90 phony $100 bills.

A close look into the glove compartment found what appeared to be an explosive device. The State Police were called in to consult on the matter, and it was determined that it was a quarter stick of dynamite and such items are only considered to be an illegal firework despite their destructive nature.

Gary Gray Jr., 45, of 73 Thurlow Ave., was charged with possession of counterfeit notes, unlawful possession of fireworks, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, and a number plate violation.

BUSTED-UP STORE

A Highland Street man has been charged with busting up the Shirley Avenue Variety store on Aug. 7 when the clerk allegedly wouldn’t give him free cigarettes.

Around 11:30 p.m., the man – a regular at the store – came in appearing to be intoxicated and asked for some free cigarettes. The clerk said no to the request and the man became enraged. He stormed out and busted up the store and broke the door upon exiting.

Police searched the area using a description given by the clerk and quickly found the suspect.

Abdenbi Elfarkh, 53, of 41 Highland St., was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200 and disorderly conduct.

FOOT CHASE ENDS IN ARREST

Revere Police arrested an Everett man on Sunday night after a traffic stop that led to a foot chase through Dehon Street.

Around 6:45 p.m., police were on routine patrol when they saw a suspect vehicle and recognized the driver to be in violation of his license terms. Officers activated the blue lights on Shirley Avenue and the vehicle turned on North Shore Road. The vehicle, however, did not stop and continued onto Dehon Street and pulled into a driveway.

Three males piled out of the car and fled in different directions. Officers gave chase to the driver and went through several backyards on Dehon Street before catching up to him.

The other two got away.

Jonathan Matias, 23, of Everett, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failing to stop for police, habitual traffic offender, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and one warrant.

TOOK A NUTTIE ON POLICE

A Parkway man unleashed a tirade of police last Friday afternoon when they pulled him over on Adams Street for running a stop sign.

Around 2:30 p.m., police were doing directed traffic enforcement on the stop sign at Cooledge and Adams streets, as people frequently blow through it.

While doing that, they observed a blue sedan come at a high rate of speed and turn left on Adams Street without stopping at all. Police executed a stop of the vehicle and the man wanted to know why he was stopped. That led to an argument and, on top of that, the man couldn’t locate his registration documents. After observing several other violations on the vehicle, the man became more aggravated and attempted to get out of the car. Police asked him to stay in the vehicle, and then he rolled down the window and began to push himself out the window.

He launched into a tirade at that point, screaming, swearing and yelling – attracting lots of attention from neighbors.

He was uncooperative and wouldn’t return to his car, so police arrested him.

Dawari Mark Dan-Harry, 28, of 1123 Parkway, was charged with disorderly conduct, failing to stop, registration not in possession, fail to wear seatbelt, no inspection sticker, and a number plate violation.

