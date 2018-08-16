News Briefs

Ward 4 Community Meetings ON FRIDAY

Councilor Patrick Keefe is pleased to announce continued Ward 4 Community Meeting.

Our committee is focused on continuing to bring city hall to the residents and have their concerns heard, As always direct communication and collaboration works best. I think the ability to meet with residents face to face will not only give them the opportunity to be heard but also bring the community even closer together and give everyone a form of inclusion. I am happy to announce that Friday, Aug. 17, at 4:30 p.m. will be our committee’s third quarter community meeting at Luberto’s Bakery on Broadway. We look forward to seeing everyone for an informative gathering.

Golden Gala Senior Dinner Dance Tickets on Sale!

The Revere Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center and Revere Council on Elder Affairs will be hosting a “Golden Gala Dinner Dance – A celebration for seniors”.

This event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Church Hall (parking and entrance in rear), 250 Revere St., Revere, MA 02151 from 3 to 7 p.m. DJ Alan Labella will provide musical entertainment. Demaino’s Restaurant will offer an Italian buffet. The cost is $10.00 per person. Tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis and must be presented at the door. Individual tickets will be sold. Also, table reservations can be made for a table of ten.

Tickets must be purchased and payment made in advance in person at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center, 25 Winthrop Ave., Revere, MA 02151, (781) 286-8156. Cash is accepted and chercks made out to the city of revere. See Roseann Colannino or Marianne Fiore at the senior center Mmonday through Friday between 9 a.m. and noon. Cut-off date is Sept. 10.

Medicare Workshop planned

The Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center in partnership with SHINE Counselor Bari Olevsky will host a “Turning 65 – Medicare Workshop on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2018 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Ms. Olevsky is a trained SHINE counselor with many years of experience. She will assist those turning 65, guiding them through the nuances of the Medicare enrollment procedures and coverage.

SHINE counselors are dedicated community volunteers who are trained and certified by the Executive Office of Elder Affairs to explain many areas of health insurance including Medicare, Medigap, Medicare HMO’s, prescription drug programs, MassHealth (Medicaid), and other health care assistance programs. The SHINE program (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) provides free health insurance information, counseling, and assistance to all Massachusetts residents with Medicare.

This workshop is a limited-seating workshop due to its one-to-one assistance and is available on a first come, first serve basis. Please call the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center to reserve your place by calling (781) 286-8156.

Arrigo Announces City Treasury Online

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced that the City of Revere will establish, City Treasury Online, by publishing monthly revenue reports at Revere.org creating a more transparent government. Currently, the treasury reports are produced monthly by the Office of the Treasurer and delivered to the city council – the reports show a line by line accounting of city revenue receipts by department for each month. Starting in September, at the request of the Mayor, the reports will also show a year over year comparison and a year to date total for each department.

“We are committed to improving city government to be more effective, efficient and responsive to our constituents,” Mayor Brian Arrigo said. “By opening the books and sharing information about our finances we believe public confidence in our work will continue and help us lead our city forward.”

The treasury reports help give the city a better understanding of overall economic development trends as well as a measure to track revenue generating account balances and services to residents and businesses. Now, the reports will give a more complete picture of how the city is performing with indicators for how each department did the same month on year before and include how much each department has brought in year to date.

“These new additional pieces of information that Mayor Arrigo requested as part of the Treasury Reports will better inform our work as we continue to help him move our city forward,” Jessica Ann Giannino Revere City Council President said. “We applaud the administration for this improvement and looking forward to having them more available for the public online in September.”

Citywide Job Fair Expected to Attract 60 Employers

Mayor Brian Arrigo has coordinated with the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development Rapid Response team to present a city-wide Job Fair, which will be held Aug. 22 in conjunction with a Job Fair organized for the benefit of employees displaced by the closure of the Necco plant last month.

The Job Fair will open to the public from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Rumney Marsh Academy, 140 American Legion Highway.

“We got a great response from the business community after Necco was shut down,” said Mayor Arrigo. “We immediately turned our efforts toward helping those who lost their jobs, and as employers started to contact the Mayor’s office hoping to connect with the displaced employees, it became apparent that there would be quite a few employers looking to hire workers.”

Arrigo, who joined U.S. Sen. Ed Markey at the Necco plant to support workers arriving to collect their final paychecks, organized an Information Resources Session at Revere City Hall on July 30. Attorney General Maura Healy attended and pledged the support of her office to assist the Necco workers.

“It was such a strong turnout at our Information Session, and we heard from about 80 employers,” said Mayor Arrigo. “When the state’s Rapid Response Team began to coordinate with us for a full-fledged Job Fair this month aimed at Necco workers, it seemed to make even more sense to open it up to the public. Despite the low unemployment rate in the state, there are plenty of people looking for jobs, or looking to move into better jobs.”

Between 50 and 60 employers in fields ranging from food production, manufacturing, transportation, health care, airport screeners, maintenance, bank tellers, customer service, and more. For further information contact Mayor Arrigo’s office at 781 286 8111 or Chuck Bennett, Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Rapid Response Team at 617 661-7867 Ext. 246.