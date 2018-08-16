Metro Credit Union Announces Deb Frank as VP of Mortgage Business Development

Frank, a resident of Chelsea who has over 20 years of mortgage industry experience, joined Metro in 2015. In her new role, she is responsible for attracting and building relationships with new and existing referral partners, professional organizations, and Metro’s select employee groups.

“Deb is highly respected throughout the industry for her energy, enthusiasm, and dedication towards giving back to the community and educating consumers on the home buying process. We’re excited to have her in this role.” said Charlene Bauer, chief development officer at Metro Credit Union.

Frank was recently appointed as Chairperson for the Greater Boston Association of REALTORS Affiliate Committee for 2018 and was honored as the 2018 Affiliate Member of the Year. She is the Affiliate Committee chairperson of the Greater Boston Association of Realtors, RPAC committee member of the North Shore Association of Realtors, lending committee member of the MCBC, and compliance committee member of the MMBA. She is also a volunteer First Time Home Buyer instructor with various community development corporations within Metro’s lending footprint and is actively involved as a guest-speaker at industry-related events.

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, approaching $1.8 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to more than 200,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties, as well as to over 1,200 companies throughout the Commonwealth.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 15 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, and Tewksbury. Metro is a founder and managing partner of CONNECT, Chelsea’s financial opportunity center. Learn more at MetroCU.org.