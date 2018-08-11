Police Briefs 08-08-2018

ENTICING A CHILD

A Level 2 sex offender in Revere was arrested on Friday afternoon after an investigation into his efforts to lure a child under 16 via social media.

After an investigation into the man, who lives on the Parkway in Lee’s Trailer Park, revealed that he had used social media to attempt to lure a child under 16 into a trap.

Police said it didn’t appear that any contact had occurred, but they allege that the man attempted to do so.

Justin Jaskiel, 27, of 418 Parkway, was charged with enticing a child.

DRAG RACING

A Chelsea man has been arrested after allegedly drag racing on Revere Beach Boulevard and trying to make a run for it as police chased him through the city last Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Around 2 a.m., police came upon a vehicle that seemed to be lining up with another vehicle to race. Soon enough, they saw tires screeching and the race was on. As they sped up Ocean Avenue, police pursued them at a high rate of speed and turned on their lights.

One car got away and another was in their sights.

However, he seemed to get away, but communications at central dispatch radioed that the vehicle was seen on the Parkway. Officers stopped the vehicle at 989 Parkway, and arrested the driver.

Emmanuel Cervantes-Pantoja, 30, of Chelsea, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation (two counts), racing motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, failing to stop, and marked lanes violation.

ASSAULT

A Mountain Avenue man has been summoned to court after two teenaged girls accused him of punching them when they met in person after corresponding on Facebook.

On Tuesday, July 31, the man agreed to meet two teen-age girls (one 16, and the other 12) on Broadway after having corresponded with them on Facebook. He had met them twice before, and apparently one had left a journal in his car.

They agreed to meet so they could retreive the journal.

However, things went haywire.

The girls indicated that he punched one in the stomach and the other in the face during the scene.

He claims that he acted in self-defense when they attacked him.

Jaylen Zayas, 18, of 50 Mountain Ave., has been charged with two counts of assault and battery on a child with injury.

YUTAKA SHOWDOWN

In an ongoing dispute between two employees at the Yutaka Buffet on Squire Road, one man has been charged with assaulting the other with a knife sharpener.

On Sunday, about 9:25 p.m., the two employees got into a fight.

At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife sharpener and hit the victim in the arm with it.

Tong Ting Lu, 54, of Malden, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

COCAINE BUST

A Washington Street man has been arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home and charged him with four significant crack cocaine charges.

On Monday, July 30, police executed a search warrant at 25 Washington St. As a result, they charged with suspect with distribution of crack cocaine. While there, another man in the home was found to have warrants.

Daniel Cote, 29, of 25 Washington St., was charged with four counts of distribution of a Class B drug (crack cocaine), subsequent offenses.

Raymond DeFronzo, 48, of 25 Washington St., was charged with a warrant.

ASLEEP BEHIND THE WHEEL

A North Shore Road man is facing significant charges after being arrested by police on Saturday night for a laundry list of drug and traffic violations.

Around 9 p.m., police noticed a car with New Hampshire plates driving on Walnut Avenue without any lights on. Officers further observed the driver pull up to the flashing red lights and pass out.

Police saw him with a cigarette in his mouth and his chin on his chest. When their activated their lights, the passenger woke up the driver.

They continued on, starting and stopping, and taking a right on Campbell Avenue, where they came to rest on the curb. A few starts and stops later, they finally pulled over on Beach Street and Kimball Avenue.

As police made an inquiry, they heard one man tell the other to ‘swallow’ something. Soon, police saw the driver trying to swallow several yellow pills. Soon, a struggle ensued as police tried to prevent him from swallowing the pills and hurting himself.

Backup arrived, and more struggles ensued until finally the man was subdued.

James Damory, 30, of 1219 North Shore Road, was charged with motor vehicle lights violation, operating under the influence of drugs (2nd offense), driving with a suspended license for OUI, negligent operation, being a habitual traffic offender, one warrant, violating the knife ordinance, possession of a Class E drug, possession of a Class C drug and four counts of possession of a Class A drug.

