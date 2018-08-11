Obituaries 08-08-2018

Florence Novoselsky

Florence E. (Portnoy) Novoselsky, 100, of Revere, beloved wife of the late Samuel Louis Novoselsky, died Aug. 2Êat the Lighthouse Nursing and Care Center.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lena (Meltzer) Portnoy. She was raised and educated in Revere and continued her studies at Bentley University. Florence was a retired employee for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a secretary with the Department of Employment and Training.

She was a charter member of the Revere Jewish Community Center, Past president of the Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary Post 161 and past member of the Revere Hadassah.

Florence is survived by her son, Revere City Councilor Ira Novoselsky and his wife, Rochelle of Revere, son-in-law, Robert Stahler: her grandchildren, Lori Stahler, Scott Stahler and Seth Novoselsky and

and his wife, Jeannemariel great-grandchildren: Ellery Stahler, Olivia and Charleigh Novoselsky and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marcia Stahler and her brothers, Albert Portnoy and Philip Portnoy.

Graveside services were held at Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish War Veterans Post 161 c/o Nancy Goldstein, 51 Dehon #1 St., Revere, MA 02151. Assisting the family with arrangements was the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA 02151. For guest book and directions: www.torffuneralservice.com.

–

Margaret Ann ‘Peggy’ Gillis

She had a ‘wonderful life’

Margaret Ann (Doherty) “Peggy” Gillis died on Sunday, July 22 with her family by her side.

Peggy was the wife of Neil Gillis of East Dennis, formerly of Charlestown, and mother of Mary Helen Little of Somerville. She was “favorite mother-in-law” to Ryan Little and beloved Grammy to “best kids in the world” Owen and Margaret.

Peggy was born in Charlestown, the sixth child of the late Mary (Burns) and Bernard Doherty. She was the dear sister of Nancy Ryan and her husband, Dick of Readville, Mary Deery and her husband, Bob of East Dennis, Barbara Hunter and her husband, Joe of Gilford, N.H., Roger Doherty of Charlestown, Hugh Doherty and his wife, Lisa of Saugus, Danny Doherty and his wife, Lilly of Saugus, and the late Bernard, Kathleen, Tommy, Joanne, and Johnny Doherty. She also leaves behind best friends Elaine Riley of Hampton, N.H., and Ann Sweeney of Scituate, and many nieces, nephews and great friends.

Peggy had fond memories of growing up in Charlestown as one of 12 kids. There was always “something doing.” She graduated from St. Rose High School in Chelsea and went on to work at the Navy Yard, NASA, and Veteran’s Administration. Peggy and Neil were married on May 17, 1980. Together they raised their daughter, Mary Helen, in Saugus and spent summers at their beloved home on Sesuit Neck in East Dennis. In retirement, they spent winters in Boynton Beach, Fla., reliving their Charlestown days with an incredible group of friends and family.

Peggy enjoyed the beach, cards with the girls, shopping till she dropped, traveling, and most of all, her family. She loved her daughter and grandkids more than anything. Peggy made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She had a twinkle in her eye and a laugh that was contagious. She always said she “had a wonderful life.”

A Memorial Visitation was held on July 31, followed by a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Cape Catholic Church in Brewster. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Compassionate Care ALS at ccals.org or P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Mary Buonadonna

Woman of Grace and God

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation today, Wednesday, August 8 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio& Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Mary (Rendi) Buonadonna who passed on Sunday, Aug. 5 at the Oosterman

Rest Home of Wakefield following a long and debilitating illness. She was 89 years old.

Her Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere and will be immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in Boston, she spent her early years in East Boston before moving to Revere when she was 13 years old. She lived in Revere for 77 years.

She attended Boston schools and was a graduate of Girl’s Boston Trade School, Class of 1946. A seamstress by trade, she had a long career with the former Picarelo& Singer Ladies’ Apparel Wear Inc. of East Boston.

Mary led a most busy life, caring for her husband, three children and anyone else in need of care. A simple woman of Grace & God, she was more than content with the joy of being a mother and a grandmother. She was a long-time devotee of St. Anthony’s Parish of Revere and a member of the former Ladies’ Sodality and the Anthonian Club. She enjoyed the art of cooking, especially for close family and extended family.

Her beloved husband, Domenic passed on Jan. 29, 1996. She was the cherished mother to: Louis J. Buonadonna and his wife, Maryanne C. of Amherst, NH, Teresa M. “Terry” Cherbitsky and Lynda A. Capoccia and her husband, Robert F., all of Revere; the adoring grandmother to Tara M. Buonadonna-Schoen and her husband, Steven of Westborough, Ryan J. Buonadonna and his wife, Rebecca of Rutland, Vermont, Kathryn A.

Buonadonna-Barry and her husband, Jon of Warner, N.H. and Zachary D. Capoccia of Revere and the dear sister of the late Rose “Chickie” Zajaczkowski, Ubaldo Rendi and Teresa Rendi. She is also lovingly survived by three great-grandchildren, Sophia Grace Buonadonna, Mila Schoen and Maxwell Schoen and by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Steven Hemeon

Of Taunton

Steven Hemeon of Taunton passed away on July 28 at the age of 47.

He is survived by his father, Michael Hemeon and wife, Weija of New Jersey, and his mother, Deborah McDonough of Revere. He was the devoted father of Cassandra, Jordannah, Kelly, Charles and Kayla, the beloved significant other of Kathy Murray-Epstein of Taunton and the adoring grandson of the late Alfred and Helen Hemeon and Benjamin and Helen Pacunas.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062.Ê For guest book please visitÊwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Patricia Sobolewski

Of Revere

Patricia (Tulley) Sobolewski of Revere passed away on July 31at the age of 77. The beloved wife of the late Lieutenant Robert Sobolewski of the Revere Police Department, she was the devoted mother of Cheryl Reeves and her husband, Charles and Robin Lamberti and her husband, Aldo, all of Wakefield, Robert Sobolewski II and his wife, Kelli of Woburn and Paul Sobolewski of Revere; cherished grandmother of Nicholas Lamberti, Zach Sobolewski, Kaylee Lamberti, Samantha Sobolewski, Cole Reeves, and Max Sobolewski; dear sister of Bette Mohr and her late husband, Russell, Richard Budneyand his late wife, Sandra, Sandra Laft and her husband, Richard and the late Beverly Gallant and her husband, Alfred and Shelia Howard and Robert. She is also survived by her brother in law, Theodore Sobolewski and by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio and Sons-Bruno Funeral Home. Entombment was in Woodlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St, Suite 200, Wellesley, MA 02481 or online atÊhttps://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/patricia-sobolewski/

–

Robert Forgione

MBTA retiree and member of Moose

Robert S. Forgione of Palm Beach, Fla., born and raised in Revere, died recently.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1257 and a retired MBTA employee.

He was the loving husband of 59 years to the late Genevieve Forgione who passed away on March 24. He leaves behind two sons: Robert R. Forgione and his wife, Kimberly of Tampa, Fla. and Stephen R. Forgione and his fiancée, Jodi Forte of Brockton. He also leaves his adopted daughter, Rochelle, who lives in Aruba; two brothers from Revere, Ralph Forgione and his sister in law, Mary Forgione and Richard Forgione and his late wife, Anna and five grandchildren: Robert S. Forgione, Jenna N. Iandolo, Michelle D. Kelly, Stephen D. Forgione and Felicia Forgione.

–

Philip Perrella

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Philip Perrella of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on August 5 at the age of 89.ÊÊ

He was the beloved husband of 67 years to Madeline (Botticelli) Perrella, devoted father of Thomas Perrella and his wife, Rachel of Swampscott and Michael Perrella and his wife, Patricia of Ashland; cherished grandfather of Alex, Zachary, Philip, Stacey, Katelin, Chris and Karen and dear brother of Louise Taglieri and her late husband, Al of Revere, Vincent Perrella, and the late John Perrella and Lillian Colecchia.ÊÊHe is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.ÊÊ

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home,Ê128 Revere St,ÊRevereÊon Thursday, Aug. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m.ÊÊRelatives and friends are kindly invited.ÊÊA Graveside service will be held at Woodlawn CemeteryÊon FridayÊatÊ11:30 a.m.ÊÊIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association,Ê460 Totten Pond Road, Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451.ÊÊFor guest book please visitÊwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Elizabeth Ann Bacon

Of Chelsea, formerly of Revere

Elizabeth Ann “Betty Bacon” Bacon of Chelsea, formerly of Revere, died on July 31.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Nicholas and Philomena (Correnti) Internicola, devoted mother of James Wayne Bacon IV and his wife, Lynne Marie of Malden, Deana Marie Bacon and her husband, Peter Muto of Beverly, Phyllis Ann Bacon of Beverly and Nicholas Michael Bacon and his wife, Trish Ann of E. Freetown; cherished grandmother of Danielle Amy Bacon, Richard Michael Otolo and Tristan Nicholas Bacon; dear sister of Joseph Internicola and his wife, Maureen of Florida, Salvatore Internicola and his wife, Elaine of Winthrop and the late Anthony Internicola and his surviving wife, Diane of W. Roxbury, and Angela Caferella. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. Elizabeth’s wishes are to have donations made to the Melrose Church of Christ, 409 Upham St, Melrose, MA 02176-3433 in lieu of flowers. For guest book please visitÊwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Helen Sekenski

27-year employee of Bunker Hill Community College

Funeral services were held privately for Helen M. (Saunders) Sekenski who died on July 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital following a long illness. She was 77 years old.

Helen was born and raised in Revere, attended Revere schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1959.

Early on in Helen’s life, she was a waitress for many area restaurants. She later took a position at Bunker Hill Community College in Charlestown as an administrative assistant in the financial aid department for 27 years. She later returned to Bunker Hill as a receptionist at the Chelsea location. This position gave her great pleasure seeing all of the children every day. Helen cherished spending time with her family. Many of her trips to the beach would include a car full of her children and however many neighborhood kids as she could fit into her car. Her home was the mecca for all family gatherings and she was very proud of the numerous rose bushes in her garden.

She was the wife of the late Edward A. Sekenski and Richard H. Hartman, loving mother of Jonathan A. Hartman and his wife, Joyce of Peabody and the late Katherine G. Hartman and Adam B. Hartman; the cherished grandmother of Nicholas Hartman of Revere, Samantha Hartman of Peabody and Brettashley Hartman of Derry, N.H. and the dear sister of Linda McNamara of Surprise, Ariz. She was the adored great grandmother of Ari and Ava Hartman and is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA