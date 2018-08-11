Fiscal Year 2019 Budget Highlights

Education
- $4.9 billion in Chapter 70 education funding, which represents an increase of 3.4 percent over the previous fiscal year and increases funding for employee health care costs by $39 million.
- $319.4 million to fund the Special Education Circuit Breaker, $90 million for Charter School Reimbursement.
- $68.9 million for Regional School Transportation.
- $10 million to create an EEC community college workforce development initiative.
Children and families
- Lifts the cap on benefits for children of low income families.
- $2.5 million for continued support for early childhood mental health consultation services
- $20 million to support high-quality Early Education and Care (EEC) programs.
Housing
- $100 million for the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program (MRVP).
- $32 million for the HomeBASE program.
- $20 million for the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) Program.
- $5 million rapid homeless rehousing program.
Opioid epidemic
- $142 million for the Bureau of Substance Addition Services to create five recovery centers in Massachusetts.
- $5 million to support community-based treatment program.
- $4.9 million for step-down recovery services.
- $1 million to provide increased access to Narcan to first-responders.
Transportation
- $88 million to fund Regional Transit Authorities across Massachusetts to assure that our residents have access to reliable and affordable transportation.
State Police Oversight
- Sets aside funds to establish monitoring for hiring, promotion and preferential treatment occurring within the State Police and establishes an internal audit directed by the Inspector General of the Commonwealth to prevent the abuse of public money.