August Activities Posted at Local DCR Areas

Celebrate DCR’s 125th birthday by exploring your state park system during the month of August. There are some wonderful programs happening statewide – below are few highlights! For more information check out the DCR event and program calendar (https://www.mass.gov/service-details/upcoming-programs-and-events)! Also, be sure to check out the DCR Waterfront Services Schedule for 2018 (https://www.mass.gov/doc/waterfront-services-schedule-may-2018) for a complete listing of waterfront services.

The following local parks are holding events.

Revere Beach

Reservation

Shorebird Surprises-Afternoons

Aug. 21 1-2:30 p.m.

Explore beautiful Revere Beach for birds of the beach and shore. Walk up to three miles on the beach, on mud flats and paths. Some binoculars and a spotting scope will be provided but please bring these items if you have them. Suitable for adults and children ages 10 and older accompanied by an adult.

Meet at: Revere Beach Reservation, across the street from One Carey Circle on the sidewalk of the semicircular parking lot. Accessible by MBTA Bus # 441 or 442 to Point of Pines stop: Cross street, turn right and walk approximately 0.3 miles to the sidewalk of the semicircular parking lot across the street from One Carey Circle. Visit www.MBTA.com.

Impact Travel workshop

Saturday, Aug. 11 10:30-1 p.m.

Join HI Boston and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation for an Impact Travel workshop! Take part in a morning of art through mindfulness on Revere Beach and discover the connection between travel and the local environment with DCR staff. Then participate in a facilitated discussion led by HI Boston staff on how to become a more environmental traveler, and share your thoughts over lunch! This event is FREE and open to the public! Light lunch will be served. However, space is limited so register soon to save your spot! Recommended for adults and teens, but all ages welcome. (Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult) For more information and to register, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-travel-workshop-tickets-46941868392.

For more information and with questions contact: Educational Programs at HI Boston, liora.norwich@hiusa.org, (617) 230-5798.

Meet At: Outside at the front entrance of One Eliot Circle, Revere, MA (the tan house at the corner of Dolphin Avenue) *Optional meet up at 9:45am at HI Boston, 19 Stuart St., 02116. From HI we will proceed together to Revere on public transit.

Belle Isle Marsh

Reservation

An Oasis for Birds

Saturday, Aug. 18, 8 -9 a.m.

Discover the abundant birdlife at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, a restored wildlife sanctuary. We will walk while birding for a distance of a mile on easy level terrain. Some binoculars and a spotting scope will be provided but please bring these items if you have them. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Suitable for adults and children ages 10 and older accompanied by an adult.

Meet at: On or near the boardwalk to the right of the Bulletin Board, located on Bennington Street, East Boston between address 1236 Bennington St., East Boston and 173 Bennington St., Revere. Parking is on a paved lot and is free of charge. Accessible by public transportation: MBTA Blue line, Beachmont Station. Exit station, turn right, at intersection, cross State Road/Bennington Street, travel right along Bennington Street to park entrance on the left. Visit www.MBTA.com for bus and train information.

Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.

Lynn Shore and Nahant Beach Reservation

Exploration Station at the Ward Bathhouse

Saturday, Aug.18, 1:30 -3:30 p.m.

Learn from a Park Interpreter about the rich cultural history of Nahant Beach and\or the nature you may encounter at the Reservation at a station with natural objects and activities. You may arrive at any time from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on the dates listed. Suitable for all ages.

Meet at: Inside the James J. Ward Bath House located on the Don John Aliferis Memorial Rotary aka Lynnway Rotary, Lynn MA. Daily Parking Fee applies. For a map of the park and information about parking fees visit www.mass.gov/dcr. Please note that the entrance to the parking lot along Nahant Beach is at the South end of the beach.

Exploration Station at the Halfway Bathhouse

Friday, Aug. 24

10 a.m.- noon

Learn from a Park Interpreter about the nature you may encounter at the beach and how you can be good stewards of the environment at a station with natural objects and activities. You may arrive at any time from 10:00 a.m.-Noon on the dates listed. Suitable for all ages.

Meet at: Outside at the Halfway Bathhouse located at the approximate midpoint of Nahant Beach. Daily Parking Fee applies. For a map of the park and information about parking fees visit www.mass.gov/dcr. Please note that the entrance to the parking lot along Nahant Beach is at the South end of the beach

Winthrop Shores

Reservation-Short Beach

What Lies Beneath the Sea-Afternoons

Wednesday, Aug. 22 2-3 p.m.

Did you know that barnacles are an animal that sweeps its legs through the water to catch its food consisting of tiny floating plants and animals? Discover what animals lay beneath the sea on this tide pool exploration and learn how these animals struggle for survival and satisfy their voracious appetites. Be prepared for walking on rocky and slippery ground and getting your feet wet. Some nets will be provided but bring a net if you have one. Suitable for children ages 5 and older accompanied by an adult.

Meet at: Short Beach section of Winthrop Shores Reservation, Winthrop, MA, (Beachside on the sidewalk near the boundary between Revere Street, Winthrop, MA and Winthrop Parkway, Revere MA). Parking is free of charge but limited on the street and in a small lot across the street. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.

What Lies Beneath the Sea-Mornings

Wednesday, Aug. 15 9-10 a.m.

Meet at: Short Beach section of Winthrop Shores Reservation, Winthrop, MA, (Beachside on the sidewalk near the boundary between Revere Street, Winthrop, MA and Winthrop Parkway, Revere MA). Parking is free of charge but limited on the street and in a small lot across the street.

Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.