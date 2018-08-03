Revere Police Embark on Youth Academy with State Funding

The Revere Police Department has embarked on a new and popular summer activity meant to strengthen relationships between youth and police.

The Revere Police Youth Academy has already kicked off its first session from July 23-27, and is now recruiting Revere young people going into Grades 7 through 11 for the second and final session Aug. 13-17.

“This was a major priority for the chief and the mayor, and the grant funding we got made it all possible,” said Capt. Amy O’Hara. “The foundation of the program is making good decisions and developing positive relationships between youth and law enforcement.”

The grant came recently from the Baker-Polito administration, which gave seven awards from the Department of Public Safety to counties statewide. Revere was the only program to receive money in Suffolk County.

The grant was for $17,081.40.

All of the programs are designed to prevent juvenile delinquency, foster and enhance positive relationships between youth and local police, and provide youth with a balance of recreational and educational life lessons during the summer recess.

“These funds are crucial to advance our goal of preventing juvenile delinquent behavior and activity by offering inner city youth an opportunity to participate in a safe, positive and structured summer program,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “Working with youth principally in urban areas, we are addressing the important priority to build healthy relationships between youth and local law enforcement officials.”

O’Hara many officers are involved, as well as the School Resource Officer. Those who wish to attend must commit to the full five-days, and the last day will conclude with a graduation program. All aspects of policing will be discussed, from the role of a police officer to how to make a traffic stop to the risks of social media.

Any young person going into Grades 7-11 that is interested must reach out to O’Hara by Aug. 7. They can do so by emailing her at aohara@reverepolice.org, or by calling (781) 284-1212 x60028. There are only 20 spots available for the upcoming academy and it will be first-come, first-served.