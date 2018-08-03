Police Briefs 08-01-2018

ARREST Report

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

Michael C. Fournier, 38, of 173A Proctor Ave., was arrested on four outstanding warrants and on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended.

THURSDAY, JULY 26

Miguel Angel Lara, 26, of 54 Fernwood Ave., was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Norris Smadi, 43, of 58 Thurlow Ave., was arrested on charges of four counts of larceny of property in an amount greater than $1200.

Police News

SECURITY DEPOSIT SCAM

A Thurlow Avenue man has been charged with scamming prospective renters out of their security deposits for an apartment he owns on Thurlow Avenue.

Police said they have received several reports about a man on Thurlow Avenue who has been advertising an apartment on Craig’s List. The complainants said they looked at the apartment, gave a security deposit and then the man re-negged on the deal.

However, he didn’t return the money.

Norris Smadi, 43, of 58 Thurlow Ave., has been charged with four counts of larceny over $1,200.

MAJOR FEDERAL WARRANT

Revere Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested a Fernwood Avenue man on Thursday, July 26, for several infractions and for heroin distribution.

Around 6:51 a.m., both agencies moved in and took the man into custody. He had an arrest warrant from Homeland Security for making a false statement in his passport application, and a warrant for aggravated identity theft.

Officers also executed a search warrant for the home at 54 Fernwood Ave., and found a quantity of heroin.

The case was part of a major federal document and benefits fraud sweep that was made across the state July 26, with 25 individuals taken into custody or charged.

Miguel Angel Lara, 26, of 54 Fernwood Ave., was charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug.

ROBBED ON THE AVE

Revere detectives are following up on a report of a man who was robbed on Shirley Avenue last Friday night.

Around 11:49 p.m., the man was walking near 7-Eleven when he saw someone he knew. The man came over and demanded that the victim give him $100. He said he was giving him a citation for having marijuana and he demanded $100 – motioning to this waistband as if he had a knife.

A physical altercation ensued, and the robber ripped the man’s cell phone away from him and fled.

The matter is under investigation.

REVERE MEN SENTENCED

A father and son from Revere were sentenced July 27 in federal court in Boston for trafficking oxycodone.

Mario Scata, 71, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. to three years in prison and two years of supervised release. His son, Manuele Scata, 45, was sentenced by Judge O’Toole to eight years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release. In December 2017, Mario Scata pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute oxycodone and one count of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. In February 2018, Manuele Scata pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, and use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense.

In 2014 and 2015, agents observed foot and vehicle traffic consistent with street-level drug sales coming and going from the Scata home and from Manuele Scata’s business, D & M Auto Doctor, on Bennington Street in East Boston. While investigating the Scatas’ oxycodone trafficking, Scatas’ pill supplier, Bregu, was identified through surveillance and phone analysis. After obtaining a search warrant to track the precise location of Bregu’s phone, it was determined that every two-to-three weeks, Bregu drove his vehicle from Staten Island to Revere or East Boston, met with one or both of the Scatas, and then returned to Staten Island.

On July 16, 2015, a series of search warrants were executed after tracking Bregu’s phone from Staten Island to East Boston and then watching as Bregu met with Mario and Manuele Scata at D & M Auto Doctor. During the searches, a sophisticated hidden compartment was discovered in Bregu’s vehicle, which contained $37,800. In addition, approximately 1,900 oxycodone pills, a loaded firearm, and a machete were recovered from Manuele Scata’s vehicle and additional oxycodone pills, a hand-written drug ledger, and nearly $12,000 were recovered from the Scatas’ home.

On June 8, 2018, Bregu was sentenced to six years in prison and three years of supervised release after being convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute oxycodone.