News Briefs

CLARK ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS VICE CHAIR

Congresswoman Katherine Clark announced her candidacy for Democratic Caucus Vice Chair for the 116th Congress in the following letter to her colleagues.

Dear Colleague:

It is the privilege of my professional career to serve with you in our Democratic Caucus. To ensure that the American people have a Congress that stands for them, we must win a strong Democratic majority in November and be ready to implement a bold agenda. I would be honored to be part of the team to lead our caucus and to earn your support as I seek election to be Vice Chair of the Democratic Caucus for the 116th Congress.

Across the country, we are witnessing unprecedented energy and enthusiasm to create opportunity and security for American families and protect our democracy. But this engagement can’t end with the election: we need accessible, inclusive leadership to help build a collaborative agenda that inspires our constituents and produces results. We can achieve this by ensuring that members have the tools to engage in direct, meaningful conversation with their constituents, and, in turn, empowering every member to share the needs and ideas of their communities to drive Democratic priorities.

Like you, I will spend the next months continuing to do everything in my power to secure a Democratic majority. My work with you, and with hundreds of our candidates in districts across the country, has solidified my belief that the diversity of our caucus is our greatest asset and that we are stronger as a caucus when every member has the chance to contribute. I want to hear your ideas about how we can best support every member of our caucus, create opportunities for members to grow and lead, and make bold progress on our shared values. I look forward to hearing your vision for our caucus, and thank you for your partnership.