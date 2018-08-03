Letters to the Editor

ESPOSITO FAMILY SAYS THANK YOU

Dear Editor:

The family of Gerald “Jerry” Esposito want to take this opportunity to thank the people responsible for The Memorial Dedication in his honor on July 21, 2018 at the intersection of Mills Avenue and North Shore Road.

Marc Silvestri director of veterans office, did an exemplary job of seeing to the erecting and decoration of the memorial plaque and coordinating the ceremonies for the dedication. Thank you so much.

Mayor Brian Arrigo surprised each member of the family with a beautiful medal with the Navy Seal on the front and the Seal of Revere on the obverse. WE shall cherish them always. Thank you to Ward 5 Councillor John Powers for his kind words and efforts to the dedication that made it a successful event.

It was an honor to have the Representative of the 16th Suffolk District RoseLee Vincent and her husband Richard attend. RoseLee and Jerry go back a long way. Thank you. Also representing the City of Revere were Councilor at Large Anthony Zambuto and Steve Morabito along with Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky and School Committeeman Frederick “Fred” Sannella, a longtime friend. Thank you.

Also a special thanks to Revere Police Chief James “Jim” Guido and his wife Lillyann and the Revere Police officers on duty, Charles Callahan and Dave Callahan.

As always a thank you to my relative and friends who were of great comfort and help to me during this past year.

Our heartfelt thanks to the Revere firefighters who responded quickly and carefully to our every need during Jerry’s illness.

And to another good friend former Revere City Clerk John Henry who did not hesitate when the idea of the memorial was presented to him to make the contact needed to bring the dedication to fruition. Thank you.

Jerry was proud to serve his country, city and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He would be deeply honored with this memorial to his memory, as is his family.

Assunta “Toni”, Jay and Andrea

THANKS FOR A GREAT TIME.

Dear Editor:

The Donovan and Morgan families wish to thank Mayor Brian Arrigo, Mark Silvestri director of the veterans office and Lt. David Callahan of the Revere Police Department for recognizing Dan Donovan with an Honorary Day last week at Beachmont Dunkin’ Donuts. We are so proud of his service and truly appreciate this honor from the City .

Tony Morgan