Helping the NECCO Workers:Arrigo Brings Together Area Businesses in Job Information Session

Humberto Luna lost his full-time job at the NECCO candy factory on American Legion Highway when it suddenly

closed on July 24.

Luna said he was hoping to find a new job at the information session hosted by Mayor Brian Arrigo and his staff inside the Council Chambers at City Hall. Luna was one of more than 50 displaced workers who were seeking assistance in finding new employment.

“It was very tough when the company closed,” said Luna, whose training is in mechanics and plumbing. “I thank the mayor for reaching out to us and helping us to try find a job.”

Several area businesses, including Kelly’s Roast Beef (who was represented by Director of Operations Dan Doherty), joined Mayor Arrigo, Attorney General Maura Healey, and City Councillor Patrick Keefe at the jobs forum that was held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Nick Romano, aide to Arrigo, said that the goal of the information session was “to connect Necco employees with the companies that have reached out to us.” Romano added that there will be a formal job fair in Revere later this month for the 230 former Necco employees.

“The silver lining in what happened on Tuesday (July 24) is that our community has come together and you see the number of employers that have showed their support and their willingness to hire all of you,” Arrigo told the former Necco employees.

Healey commended Mayor Arrigo and his team for their rapid response to the situation at Necco and their assistance to the candy factory’s employees. “I want to thank Mayor Arrigo and the City of Revere for their work in setting up this operation today,” said Healey.

Arrigo noted the presence of Councillor Keefe, who works as culinary director at Legal Sea Foods. Roger Berkowitz, president of Legal Sea Foods, attended the event at City Hall and personally offered his assistance to Necco employees who were welcomed to apply for positions at the company’s seafood processing plant and its restaurants.

Keefe said he has worked at Legal Sea Foods for 17 years. “As soon as I saw the candy factory closing, I recognized that Legal Sea Foods is in the food service business and there are lots of opportunities. But what I understood even greater was that Legal Sea Foods truly does have core values. I didn’t think the way Necco employees were treated in their closure was done with any real effort.”

Doherty said Kelly’s Roast Beef is “a family-run business that has been around for a long time and has a lot of long-time employees.’’

“We’re looking for you – you have a good opportunity to come in to our business,” said Doherty, who added that there are positions available at Kelly’s on Revere Beach, and in the Medford, Saugus, and Danvers locations as well.

Following the speaking program, Doherty generously provided the attendees with Kelly’s signature roast beef sandwiches, along with chicken salad sandwiches.