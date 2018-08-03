Chelsea Pride Football Registration Now Open

Registration is open for Chelsea Pride Football and Cheer. Come and join the Chelsea Pride family. Registrations will be on Mondays and Wednesdays 5 to 8 p.m. at Carter Park and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carter park football trailer. Registration fee is only $80 for the first child ($50 for each additional child). The following items are required when signing up
- Certified Birth Certificate (returning players not required)
- Up to date physical form
- Last report card issued (4th quarter from 2017-18 school year)
Chelsea Pride Football is a grade-based youth football league. We offer the following
1st-2nd grade – flag football
3rd-4th grade – flag football
5th-6th grade – tackle football
7th-8th grade – tackle football
Cheerleading
Chelsea Pride Football is open for Revere and Everett Children for football and cheerleading.
If you have any questions, feel free to email us at chelseapridefootball@yahoo.com. Or visit us on Facebook at: Chelsea Pride Football & cheer.