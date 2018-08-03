Chelsea Pride Football Registration Now Open

Registration is open for Chelsea Pride Football and Cheer. Come and join the Chelsea Pride family. Registrations will be on Mondays and Wednesdays 5 to 8 p.m. at Carter Park and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carter park football trailer. Registration fee is only $80 for the first child ($50 for each additional child). The following items are required when signing up

Certified Birth Certificate (returning players not required)

Up to date physical form

Last report card issued (4th quarter from 2017-18 school year)

Chelsea Pride Football is a grade-based youth football league. We offer the following

1st-2nd grade – flag football

3rd-4th grade – flag football

5th-6th grade – tackle football

7th-8th grade – tackle football

Cheerleading

Chelsea Pride Football is open for Revere and Everett Children for football and cheerleading.

If you have any questions, feel free to email us at chelseapridefootball@yahoo.com. Or visit us on Facebook at: Chelsea Pride Football & cheer.