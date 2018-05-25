School Notes

Beachmont

Last week our fifth-grade students visited the Saugus Ironworks. This historical site is one of the earliest metal forges in the United States. Students not only learned about the historical significance of this site, but also they learned about the science of force and motion and simple machines. It was a very enlightening experience. Thanks go to the teachers and chaperones for making the trip possible.

Garfield Elementary

On Thursday, May 17, the GES Math Leadership Team hosted a beach-themed Math Family Afternoon. Students in Grades K-5 and their families are encouraged to attend to learn beach and ocean themed math games that they can play together at home. Also, on Thursday, May 17, at 8:30 a.m., we will be hosting the next Garfield’s Families Connect meeting. The focus of the May meeting will be sharing information about summer programming for children, as well as summertime readings and math assignments provided by the school.

Hill Elementary

On Wednesday, May 16, our Kindergarten students visited the Franklin Park Zoo. They were able to see and learn about the different animals and exhibits at the zoo. Also, this week, The Hill School Health and Fitness Night will take place on Thursday, May 17, from 4-5:30 p.m. There will be yoga, karate, Zumba, healthy eating, and great raffle prizes. We hope to see many of school families there.

Lincoln Elementary

On Wednesday, May 9, the Lincoln participated in the MCIEA Student Showcase at Revere High School. Students across grade levels presented their finished products from the schoolwide teacher-generated performance assessments. Best of all, many of the students who completed the assessments came to the MCIEA Showcase to explain their work and experiences with the projects. The assessments incorporated multiple disciplines – including art, music, and technology.

Paul Revere Elementary

On May 9, teachers and students participated in the RPS Student Showcase that was hosted at Revere High School. Students presented performance-based projects that they have worked on throughout the school year as a result of the work with MCIEA. Grades 1-3 were represented and showcased the following projects: Animal Adaptations (Grade 1), Letters from Abroad (Grade 2) and Community of Fractions (Grade 3).

Whelan Elementary

The third-graders are feeling very accomplished for having completed their Math MCAS last week. Last Friday, May 11, the kindergarteners were very excited to invite an important woman in their lives to their Mother’s Day Tea where they sang songs, lead an activity and participated in photo booth fun. Last week, Whelan teachers worked with Leader in Me coach Diane Vance in planning more Leader in Me (TLIM) opportunities for students. On Friday, May 18, we were happy to welcome the DESE ELT team to visit the school.

Rumney Marsh

Academy Middle School

The Rumney Marsh Academy (RMA) would like to congratulate the 2018 Students of the Month for January, February, March, and April (stay tuned for May and June). The winners, as voted upon by staff, are: January—Omar Posada and Tiffany Pietri; February—Adelso Sorto-Gonzalez and Sarah Toumi; March-Nicholas Schraffa and Anisha Flores; April—Samuel Orlowski and Gabriela Hernandez Chavez. In addition, RMA would also like to recognize the Healthy Hawk of the Month of April, nominated by Ms. Reyes and Mr. Nazzaro. The winner is seventh-grader Kelly Diaz.

Susan B. Anthony

Middle School

May has been a busy month for SBA students and staff! We would like to congratulate our students and staff who showcased their work and performed at “May the Arts Be With You” on May 1 at the West Revere Complex. Mr. Schutte’s Band, and Mr. Schutte performed several pieces in front of a citywide audience while Mrs. Cabral and Mrs. Cerbone’s students’ artwork were featured throughout the complex.

The SBA would also like to thank and congratulate all of the educators and students who contributed work to the RPS MCIEA Student Showcase, which was held at RHS on May 9. They would specifically like to thank Ben Adelman, Justin Pezzuto, Techla McElligott, Kristina Menissian Christine Gray and Ryan Bennett for presenting the rigorous work and performance-based assessments they have completed with their students.

Garfield Middle School

Last Friday, Garfield Middle held its final round of the Gator Cup. Students participated in team-building exercises (such as a Navigation Challenge) as well as a drug and alcohol awareness trivia game that reinforced the Project Purple activities this week (sponsored by the Power of Know). Special thanks to the RHS JROTC Charlie Company, who led teambuilding exercises for each grade.

Seacoast High School

The SeaCoast community would like to thank the Massachusetts Agriculture in the Classroom organization for a generous $750 supplemental grant to enhance the Hydroponics/Aquaponics Laboratories used in the Biology and Urban Growers classes. SeaCoast is proud to announce that the graduating seniors have been accepted into the following colleges/universities: Northern Vermont University, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, North Shore Community College, and Bunker Hill Community College. Congratulations to the seniors.

Revere High School

On May 9, there was an exciting student-centered learning celebratory night at RHS, with scores of students from different levels of leadership showing case the great work that is happening across the district. Both event planners and exhibitors were articulate in communicating their thoughts, the work that went into their projects, their reflection and take away from the experience.

This was an engaging event totally driven by students.

On May 16, a group of Revere High School students participated in North Shore Community College (NSCC) celebratory event. This was an amazing experience for these highly committed college dreamers, who despite all the odds, continue to challenge themselves academically and personally. NSCC officials were impressed with these students and look forward to conversations about deeper partnerships and creating pathways for our students in the near future.