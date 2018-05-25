Revere Rockers MASS to Release Eighth Studio Album Friday

Boston’s hard rock legends MASS have had numerous accomplishments over the years, but most notably is the selling of over half a million albums worldwide.

Now they are adding more albums to their collection, releasing their eighth studio album on Friday, May 25. It is titled ‘When 2 Worlds Collide.’

Revere’s MASS are legends in the U.S. and have a good strong following in Europe where they have released eight studio albums on labels such as A&M, RCA, Enigma and, of course, Escape Music. They have worked with such producers as Tom Allom (Judas Priest), Jon Mathias (Joe Cocker), Tony Platt (Cheap Trick) (Led Zeppelin) and Michael Sweet (Stryper) who has also contributed to this very release. They have toured with Scorpions, Cinderella, Molly Hatchet, Tesla, The Ramones, Kix and Vince Neil to name but a few.

The group is made up of: Louis St August – lead and backing vocals; Gene D’Itria – guitars; Joey “Vee” Vadala – drums and percussion; and Michael Palumbo – bass and vocals.

MASS first started recording music in the early 1980s and, since then, have released seven studio recordings and with ‘When 2 Worlds Collide,’ it will be their eighth studio album. Their music can only be described as Melodic Hard Rock of the highest order; they certainly have a pedigree in this type of music and they hail from Boston too, home of the band of the very same name. In fact, St. August from MASS has sung on the Boston album “Love, Life and Hope.”

MASS are an institution and if you are still unfamiliar with their music then this is a time to put things right. This new album is riddled with classic tunes that every melodic hard rock fan would want to hear if you love the hard-edged US rock sound.

The Track List includes: Just Can’t Deny (3:56) / Only A Dream (4:15) / Falling In Love (4:56) / Alive (4:31) / Second Hand Rose (5:06) / Turn it Over (4:08) / Revenge for the Maiden (3:36) / Some Time Ago (4:35) / Stand Alone (4:01) / Time Marches On (4:52) / When 2 Worlds Collide (5:47)

Guests include: Jeremy Heussi – all keyboards, strings, etc / Michael Sweet – lead solo “Stand Alone”; and Brian J Anthony: Mandolin, Acoustic Guitars, and Keyboards on Second Hand Rose.

The album was mixed and mastered by Brian J Anthony for Escape Music Ltd. The executive producer was Khalil Turk for Escape Music Ltd.

The band has scheduled a CD release Party set for Saturday, June 23, at Mixx360 in Malden.

People can also pre-order the CD now if they wish at our web site www.massrocks.com