Revere High JROTC Place American Flags in Preparation for Memorial Day

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and Revere Director of Veterans Services Director Marc Silvestri thanked the RHS Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, Major Deborah A. Bowkey and her command staff for their efforts in placing flags at soldiers’ monuments in the Rumney Marsh Burial Grounds in preparation for Memorial Day.

“These students are our future leaders and they are a great group of young men and women,” said Silvestri. “I commend Major Bowker for her leadership of the JROTC.”

Silvestri said members of several Revere families, including the Green and Pratt families, served in different times of combat through the years.

“This is a special place to honor our veterans,” said Silvestri.

One of Revere High’s greatest football players with 3,400 career rushing yards, Silvestri served in the United States Army, having been deployed in Afghanistan on the border of Pakistan.

Silvestri said the city’s Memorial Day program will be held on May 28 at City Hall. Historian Jeff Pearlman will be the keynote speaker.

